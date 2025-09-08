Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know, schedule full squads, India vs Pakistan, venues, TV Timing, live streaming details

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan and Hong Kong will get this year’s tournament underway in Abu Dhabi with match No. 1 on Tuesday.

Asia Cup 2025 will get underway in UAE from Tuesday. (Source: X)

The Asia Cup 2025 will finally get underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday. Eight of the best teams from the sub-continent will battle for supremacy with Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India ready to defend their crown.

This year’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India next year. India were the original hosts of the Asia Cup 2025 as well but with Pakistan refusing to tour India for event, it was moved to the UAE.

After winning the Asia Cup 2023 in the ODI format under captain Rohit Sharma, the Indians will look to maintain their dominance in the T20 format as well since they are the defending T20 World Cup champions. But they will face stiff opposition from arch-rivals Pakistan, who are coming into this tournament after winning a tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE.

Both India and Pakistan are part of Group A along with UAE and Oman. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan is scheduled to take place on September 14 and with both teams expected to progress to the Super 4 stage as well, they can once again face each other next week as well.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Team wise-All the Squads for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan

Asia Cup 2025: Team India List

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Know about venues for Asia Cup 2025

The two venues for the Asia Cup 2025 are the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Details

Group A

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sept 10 India vs UAE Dubai 8 PM Sept 12 Pakistan vs Oman Abu Dhabi 8 PM Sept 14 India vs Pakistan Dubai 8 PM Sept 15 UAE vs Oman Abu Dhabi 5:30 PM Sept 17 Pakistan vs UAE Dubai 8 PM Sept 19 India vs Oman Abu Dhabi 8 PM

Group B

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sept 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 8 PM Sept 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Dubai 8 PM Sept 13 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Abu Dhabi 8 PM Sept 15 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Dubai 8 PM Sept 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi 8 PM Sept 18 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai 8 PM

Super 4 and Final

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sept 20 Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 NA 8 PM Sept 21 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 NA 8 PM Sept 23 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 NA 8 PM Sept 24 Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 NA 8 PM Sept 25 Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2 NA 8 PM Sept 26 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1 NA 8 PM Sept 28 Final NA 8 PM

How can I watch Asia Cup 2025 matches LIVE on TV in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 matches will be LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil & Telugu), Sony Max SD & HD, Sony Pix SD & HD channels.

How can I watch live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 matches will be available for LIVE Streaming on SonyLIV website and app.











