Delhi weather forecast September 9: Cloudy, with thunderstorms and rain, Yamuna starts to recede

The Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 82 at 4 pm on Monday, which falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

New Delhi: The heavy rains in Delhi last week had increased the trouble of the common people, but due to the lack of rain in the national capital for the last two days, the heat has increased. Although there has been light rain in some places, it has not changed the weather much. The maximum temperature in the national capital on Monday, September 8, 2025, was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD weather prediction for Delhi

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and rain in the capital on Tuesday, 09 September 2025. According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of rain at some isolated places, while there is no possibility of any significant rain in Delhi on 10 and 11 December. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi-NCR weather and AQI on Monday

The weather conditions in the Delhi-NCR region remained largely dry on Monday, and there was no rain in the last 24 hours. The relative humidity level in the capital was recorded between 87 per cent and 57 per cent during the day.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 82 at 4 pm on Monday, which falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category. AQI between zero to 50 is considered ‘good’, between 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, between 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, between 201 to 300 ‘bad’, between 301 to 400 ‘very bad’ and between 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Yamuna water level falls below danger mark

The water level of the Yamuna at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge (ORB) fell below the danger mark to 205.22 meters at 7 am on Monday, while it was 205.33 meters a day earlier on Sunday. The water level had reached 207.48 meters last Thursday, which was the highest level of this season. Since then, a continuous decline has been recorded. According to the flood control bulletin, the decline will continue.

