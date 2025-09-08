Dabur Amla, World’s No. 1 Hair Oil brand from the house of Dabur India Limited, launched a unique and heartwarming campaign to celebrate Teacher’s Day by honouring the first and most influential teacher in everyone’s life: their mother. This innovative campaign highlights the one of the primary roles of a mother as a teacher, reimagining the traditional Teacher’s Day celebration.

The centre piece of the campaign is a modern and emotional rap film that captures the emotional yet fresh essence of the mother-daughter relationship. The video brings a new perspective to the conversation around Teacher’s Day, moving beyond the classroom to celebrate the lifelong lessons and strength a mother imparts. The format of a rap has been chosen to appeal the young generation and Gen-Zs, exemplifying mother’s embodiment as a teacher.

Further on, to amplify this campaign, a unique microsite has been made, where consumers can upload a photo with their mother. In return, they will receive a one-of-a-kind, personalized Dabur Amla bottle delivered to their home featuring them and their mother. For those who prefer a digital option, a customized e-bottle can be downloaded and shared on social media, making the celebration interactive and memorable. This is a new-age campaign, wherein consumers on the product that they’ve trusted and believed in.

Mr. Ankur Kumar, Marketing Head- Hair Care, Dabur India Ltd said, “At Dabur Amla, we believe that every mother is a child’s first teacher -she instils confidence, strength, and nurtures us with unconditional love. This Teacher’s Day, we are celebrating this unique bond through our special initiative, Ode to Mothers. As part of this, we are creating a soulful musical film dedicated to mothers as the first teachers in our lives. In addition, we are inviting people to share a picture with their mothers, and in return, we will be offering them a personalized pack of Dabur Amla -a small token of love and gratitude to honour the invaluable role mothers play in shaping who we are.”

“At our core, we believe great ideas deserve great speed. ‘The First Teacher’ for Dabur Amla is a testament to that belief—an entire campaign conceived and delivered within a fortnight through the power of creativity and seamless collaboration. Beyond the craft, what makes this campaign special is its soul: celebrating mothers as the first teachers of every child. It’s where innovation meets emotion, and that’s the future of storytelling we’re proud to stand for” added by Maninder Adityaraj Singh, Head of Innovation at Rediffusion.

The campaign will be promoted across various digital platforms, with the rap film taking centre stage. Dynamic static creatives will also be used to guide audiences to the microsite and drive engagement.