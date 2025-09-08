Home

The choreographer-turned-dancer turns trolling into wit as she takes a light-hearted dig at the “gold-digger” label during a reality show appearance.

Choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, who was heavily trolled and branded a “gold-digger” after her separation from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has decided to turn criticism into humour. Appearing on Ashneer Grover’s reality show Rise and Fall on Amazon MX Player, she dropped a witty one-liner that left the audience amused.

In the show’s promo, contestants had to pick between a gold bag worth Rs 2 lakh and a silver bag worth Rs 1 lakh. Dhanashree was paired with actor Arjun Bijlani, who teased her, saying, “Dekho mujhe diamond, silver thoda suit nahi karta. Mujhe gold suit karta hai (Diamonds and silver don’t suit me, gold suits me).”

To this, Dhanashree quipped with irony, “Yeh line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine yeh line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo bhi nahi milega (I cannot say this line. If I say this line, I won’t even get the love that I am going to get).” Her cheeky comeback was seen as a playful response to the online hate she has endured.

Watch the video here

What has she said about Chahal recently?

Despite their separation, Dhanashree has revealed that she is still in touch with Chahal. In Farah Khan’s vlog, she said that things between them have now “settled down.” She added, “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa; he is sweet only.”

The former couple tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown. But by mid-2022, differences cropped up, and they began living apart. In February 2025, they filed for divorce by mutual consent, which was granted in March this year.

How did Chahal’s T-shirt stir controversy?

During their final divorce hearing, Chahal attracted massive attention when he appeared in court wearing a T-shirt with the bold line: “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.” The choice of outfit only fuelled the trolling around Dhanashree, intensifying online chatter.

Speaking on the Humans of Bombay podcast, Dhanashree admitted she was stunned. “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?),” She remarked, pointing out that such gestures should have been kept private instead of turning into a public spectacle.

Turning trolls into punchlines

From being mocked online to addressing it on screen, Dhanashree seems determined to deal with negativity on her own terms. With her witty remarks and openness about her journey, she is trying to shift the narrative away from trolling and towards self-acceptance.

