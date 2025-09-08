[ad_1]



Drugs, high-profile clients, rough videos; who is Drug Queen Navya Malik? What is her Pakistan connection, and who is Vidhi Agarwal?

Dubai, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand and the Maldives are among Navya’s favourite travel destinations.

New Delhi: Navya Malik and Vidhi Agarwal, who were caught in the campaign against the drug racket in Chhattisgarh, were presented in the court on Saturday, September 6. During this, both were seen hiding their faces. The court has sent everyone to jail in the case of drug smuggling. Navya Malik and Vidhi Agarwal used to run a drug smuggling network from many places, including Raipur. Drugs were brought from Pakistan and supplied to the rich people.

Navya and Vidhi supplied narcotic drugs

Police said that interior designers Navya Malik and Vidhi Agarwal, who supplied dangerous drugs like heroin brought from Pakistan and 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) brought from Delhi, were presented in a Raipur court. Raipur Police did not ask for the remand of any of the accused.

Many revelations in interrogation

Police have found many important clues during the interrogation of Navya Malik and Vidhi Agarwal. Navya Malik, who became famous as Drug Queen, is an interior designer, while Vidhi is an event manager. After the arrest, the police interrogated both from which they got many important clues.

According to the police, Navya Malik and her associates, involved in drug smuggling, are also connected to people from other states. Such suspects can also be called for questioning.

Navya has travelled abroad many times

Navya told the police that she had travelled abroad many times. Dubai, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand and the Maldives are among her favourite destinations. The police are particularly suspicious of her trip to Turkey, where she stayed with a big businessman for three days. Now the police are investigating the expenses and the source of her foreign trips.

Objectionable Videos

During the investigation, the police have found three objectionable videos from the mobile of Navya’s close friend, Ayan Parvez, which are allegedly of Navya. Apart from this, videos of other girls have also been found, who have not been identified yet. The police are also investigating whether Ayan was blackmailing Navya through these videos.

In contact with 850 wealthy people

The interrogation revealed that Navya Malik was in contact with many high-profile people in the high-profile case of drug smuggling. During the investigation, the police came to know that Navya Malik and Vidhi Agarwal were in contact with about 850 wealthy people and supplied drugs to them. It is being said that out of 850 people, some are in the hotel business, and some are the sons of big politicians. However, the police have not disclosed these names.

Navya Malik arrested from Mumbai

Navya Malik, a resident of the Katora Talab area of ​​​​Raipur, was arrested by the police from Mumbai on the basis of input. Information about Navya was given to the police by the members of her gang, who supplied drugs. The police arrested Harsh Ahuja, Monu Vishnoi and Deep Dhanoria on 23 August. During interrogation, they gave information about Navya.

Navya Malik used to supply drugs at big and high-profile parties. She used to take drugs to these parties herself. It is said that Navya entered this business to earn money, and then she set up her own network, which she used to run through a phone.

