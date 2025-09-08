[ad_1]



Indian intelligence agencies and security forces on high alert as Nepal protest turns violent

The Indian security agencies are completely on alert on the border.

New Delhi: A fierce protest, led by Gen-Z, has resulted in fierce violence and death and destruction in Nepal. The protests were against the ban on 26 social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and X in Nepal. The Gen Z generation of Nepal is spearheading a massive protest in Kathmandu, where 18 people have been reported to be killed and more than 80 people are injured.

Curfew imposed in many places

Although these youth had earlier talked about peaceful protest, the protests have become violent, and they have reached the Parliament House, after which the situation in Nepal has become very bad. In view of the situation, curfew has been imposed in many places in Nepal. At the same time, curfew has been announced by the Nepal government in Bhairahawa, adjacent to the Sonauli border of Maharajganj district, including Kathmandu.

Indian security agencies on high alert

In view of the situation in Nepal, the Indian security agencies are completely on alert on the border. The events in Nepal are being monitored moment by moment. Along with this, every person coming from and going to Nepal is being allowed to enter or leave India only after a thorough search, and CCTV cameras are also being used for monitoring. Due to the open border between India and Nepal, SSB and police personnel are patrolling.

Curfew in many cities, including Kathmandu

Tension spread in the Parliament House complex in Kathmandu when the protesters broke the police barricade and tried to enter the Parliament by crossing the gate. These protesters had earlier talked about a peaceful protest, but the protest turned violent. After this, fierce clashes were seen between the protesters and the Nepal Army.

