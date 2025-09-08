By Rajashree Saha :- : Karim’s Entally Restaurant, the city’s pioneer in authentic Mughlai cuisine, is all set to launch its new heritage menu on 8th September, reviving the timeless flavours of old Calcutta that once defined the city’s culinary culture. The launch was graced by actor Darshana Banik, who relished the Mughlai delicacies and praised the biryani for its rich yet light taste, calling it a “beautiful reminder of the city’s food legacy.” Also, present was Mr. Debashish Kumar, MLA, Rashbehari Constituency, President South Kolkata District, TMC.

Carrying forward the legacy of Karim’s, founded in Delhi in 1913 by Chef Haji Karim Uddin, the Entally branch has been serving Kolkata for seven years. With this new menu, the restaurant is determined to restore the culinary traditions lost in today’s commercial kitchens.

To recreate these authentic flavours, Karim’s has brought in retired bawarchis from Kolkata’s legendary kitchens to guide and train the team. Their expertise revives the old Calcutta style of biryani, cooked slowly on “Dum” where the rice, meat, and potatoes absorb each other’s flavours. Instead of heavy masalas, the focus is on natural infusions- the richness of ghee, the sweetness of milk and cream, and the subtle tang of curd and aloo Bukhara- giving the biryani its unique balance of sweet, sour, and spicy. This heritage method makes the biryani flavourful yet light, unlike the masala-heavy versions common today.

The highlight dishes of the new menu include:

Classic Mutton Biryani cooked in the old Calcutta style

cooked in the old Calcutta style Chitpur-style Mutton Chaap

Mutton Kassa, authentic integration of Mughlai richness and Bengali soul food, bringing together the best of both cuisines in the most traditional way

“Our cooking is not about excessive spices but about the origin and quality of every ingredient. We focus on authentic integration of flavours that transport diners back to the food culture of Calcutta from 40–50 years ago,” said Md Aurangzeb, Co-Franchise Owner & Strategy Partner, Karim’s Entally.

Adding to this, Eqbal Alam, Co-Franchise Owner & Operations Partner, Karim’s Entally added, “Bringing in the old and retired bawarchis to guide our kitchen has been the most fulfilling step in ensuring that we keep the legacy of Mughlai food alive for future generations.”

Along with the new menu, Karim’s Entally also announces the opening of its new party area in the same building. The space can accommodate up to 120 guests (96 seated), making it ideal for family gatherings, events, and functions. Packages start at ₹999 + GST per person, inclusive of venue, service, décor, cutlery, and food from their kitchen. Catering services will also be extended from this facility, ensuring a wider reach and improved service for customers.

With this launch, Karim’s Entally not only celebrates the heritage of Mughlai cuisine in Calcutta but also sets the stage for creating new memories over age-old recipes.

About Karim’s Entally

Karim’s began its journey in 1913 in Old Delhi, founded by Chef Haji Karim Uddin with the vision of making royal Mughlai cuisine accessible to all. Over time, it has grown into a legendary name, with multiple outlets across India, each operating under a franchise-owned and franchisee-operated model. Since the grandsons of Haji Karim Uddin hold the rights to grant franchises, the outlets often differ in management, pricing, and food quality.

Karim’s Entally, the first to bring the brand to Kolkata in 2018, stands out for its focus on heritage cooking and authentic Mughlai flavours. The menu, recipes, and pricing launched here are exclusive to this outlet, offering diners a unique experience of Mughlai cuisine that carries forward the true legacy of old Calcutta.