Sanju Samson on the verge of overtaking India Team head coach Gautam Gambhir in all-time list of…, Just needs…

New Delhi: India will make its first T20I comeback since February. The Asia Cup 2025, organized by the BCCI, will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Sanju Samson and other T20 specialists will return to the Indian team for this important tournament. India won the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023 and will enter the 2025 Asia Cup as defending champions. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Indian team in this tournament.

Sanju Samson’s Big Achievement

Sanju Samson is on the verge of surpassing Gautam Gambhir in the list of top run-scorers in this continental tournament. The wicketkeeper-batsman, currently with 861 runs, is just 72 runs away from Gambhir’s record of 932 runs. Gambhir scored 932 runs in 37 matches as part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team. His highest score was 75, which came against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

List of Indian Players’ T20I Runs

Rohit Sharma tops the list of Indian batsmen with the most T20I runs. He has scored 4,231 runs in 151 innings, including 5 centuries. Rohit retired from T20 cricket after winning the 2024 World Cup, but he remains the highest run-scorer in T20Is globally.

Virat Kohli is second on this list. He has scored a total of 4,188 runs in his T20I career.

Suryakumar Yadav is third with 2,598 runs. If he continues to play international cricket for a few more years, he could surpass Rohit Sharma’s tally. KL Rahul is fourth with 2,265 runs. He has been out of the T20 team since the 2022 World Cup.

Team India’s Return and Expectations

This return to T20 cricket is very important for India. The team includes both experienced players and emerging stars. The form of captain Suryakumar Yadav and key batsman Sanju Samson could lead India to the title.

Story Highlights

