This superstar did over 425 films, won 3 National Awards, holds record for releasing 36 movies in a year, not Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth or Mohanlal, he is…

This megastar ruled the industry for five decades with over 425 films and 3 National Awards to his name. Do you recognise who it is?

September 7 marks the birthday of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars, an actor who has appeared in more than 425 films over his illustrious career. He stands alongside legends like Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn with the rare distinction of winning three National Awards. Believe it or not, over four decades ago, he managed to feature in 24 films in just one year. Yes, we’re talking about Malayalam cinema’s pride – Mammootty. Born Mohammed Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, he is fondly called Mammukka by his fans, where “Ikka” means elder brother. He is also hailed as the Megastar of Malayalam films.

5 Decades of Cinematic Reign

For five decades, Mammootty has been the heartbeat of the Malayalam industry, admired for his commanding screen presence and versatile acting. He has played double roles in nearly 15 films, and even took on a triple role in one. He remains the only Malayalam actor to have won three National Awards for Best Actor, a record he shares in Hindi cinema with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn.

Mammootty’s Unmatched Work Pace

What’s even more fascinating is his unmatched work ethic. Mammootty once acted in as many as 36 films in a single year, making him one of the busiest actors of the 1980s.

Over 120 Films in Just 3 Years

Between 1983 and 1986 alone, he appeared in more than 120 films, including classics like Visa, Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Sagaram Shantham, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Coolie, and Aa Ratri. His dedication and consistency cemented his place as one of the greatest actors Indian cinema has ever produced.

