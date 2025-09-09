Home

Rise and Fall First Impression: Ashneer Grovers reality show has stars but no spark, netizens call it, Bigg Boss ki sasti copy…

Ashneer Grover’s new show Rise and Fall has debuted to criticism, with viewers calling it a dull copy of Bigg Boss due to its forced drama and lack of originality, despite claims of being unscripted and fresh.

Ashneer Grover’s latest venture, Rise and Fall, has made its debut, but instead of applause, it’s facing a barrage of criticism. The reality show, touted as a fresh take on the genre, is being labeled by netizens as a lackluster imitation of Bigg Boss. Despite Grover’s claims of authenticity and unscripted content, viewers are unimpressed, pointing out forced drama and a lack of originality.

How are netizens reacting to the show?

Social media platforms are abuzz with reactions, many dubbing the show as “Bigg Boss ki sasti copy.” Users express disappointment over the show’s execution, with comments highlighting its lack of engaging content and questioning Grover’s transition from a business mogul to a reality show host. Some tweets read, “From Shark Tank to sinking ship,” and “Ashneer bhai, this isn’t the entrepreneurial leap we expected.”

A user took to his X account and wrote, “Couldn’t even finish 1st episode of #RiseAndFall. Absolute trash. Worst reality show. Not worth spending my time to give my review.” Another one wrote, “Rise and Fall really shows the brutal truth, how money can twist anyone’s intentions.” One person wrote, “Episode review, 2/5, Pathetic and illogical move by makers. Totally biased towards rulers. There is a thing called difficult but doable and another one is impossible. The task was impossible, whether it was easy or difficult #ArjunBijlani #RiseAndFall.”

More about Rise and Fall

Meanwhile, adding to the controversy is Grover’s recent spat with Salman Khan during Bigg Boss 18, where he accused the actor of unnecessary drama. This incident has further fueled skepticism about Grover’s new role in the entertainment industry. Critics argue that his attempts to stay relevant through such shows are backfiring. The star-studded cast includes popular television actor Arjun Bijlani, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, and digital creator Dhanashree Verma. Singer and host Aditya Narayan, comedian Kiku Sharda, and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat also join the mix, adding their unique flair to the competition.

Actress Kubra Sait, model Arbaz Patel, content creator Akriti Negi, and social media sensation Anaya Bangar bring a strong presence from the digital and OTT world. Journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, influencer Aarush Bhola, and actress Aahana Kumra further diversify the lineup. Rounding out the cast are reality TV faces Bali and Noorin Sha, promising an engaging blend of personalities and perspectives.

Story Highlights

Ashneer Grover’s entry into the world of reality TV with Rise and Fall hasn’t gone as planned. Instead of praise, the show is being panned for trying too hard and lacking substance.











