B2B Industrials Startup Magma’s Order Book Crosses INR 500 Crore in FY26

Industrial solutions startup Magma has crossed the INR 500 crore mark in its order book for the current financial year FY26, highlighting strong demand for its suite of offerings across speciality raw materials, waste management, green energy, biomaterials, and logistics.

Currently catering to manufacturers across building materials, packaging, paper, chemicals, polymers, and plastics, Magma is building scale with an ecosystem-led model while ensuring profitability and margin discipline. The company is also strategically scaling down its industrial gases vertical under green energy to focus on higher-quality, critical revenue streams.

As part of its raw materials vertical, Magma has introduced TerraMag, its private-label arm producing a range of industrial powders and compounds through its own processing facility, serving critical production applications with consistent, application-ready performance. The company also plans to expand TerraMag with more SKUs in the coming quarters, reinforcing its strategy of deeper value-chain control. At the same time, Magma is scaling its waste management business—having started with packaging and kraft waste, it has now expanded into PET and plastic waste, creating a more comprehensive circular economy offering for industrial clients and strengthening its foothold in recycled inputs.

With presence across 10 states, the company is confident of fulfilling a majority of its INR 500 crore order book within this year itself.

Crossing this milestone reflects the trust and confidence India’s factories have placed in us. We’re a real business solving real problems for factories, and FY26 will be about fulfilling this order book with full control of the value chain while balancing profitability and sustainability, said Neal Thakker, Founder & CEO of Magma.





