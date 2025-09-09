Home

News

Big move by Siddaramaiah government to cut fuel cost, Karnataka sets up nearly 6,000 EV charging stations, Minister KJ George says…

During his speech, George said Karnataka has positioned itself as a leader in EV adoption through progressive policies and a network of over 5,700 charging stations.

भारत में तेजी से बढ़ रहा EV मार्केट

Bengaluru: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George recently addressed the second edition of the EV Bazaar 2025 at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru, where he underscored the importance of electric vehicles (EVs) for India’s future mobility and called them a solution to rising fuel costs for gig workers and a key tool in combating air pollution.

During his speech, George said Karnataka has positioned itself as a leader in EV adoption through progressive policies and a network of over 5,700 charging stations. The minister also highlighted the state government’s efforts to expand EV infrastructure and incentives.

“Electric vehicles represent the future of mobility in our country. By encouraging delivery partners and gig workers to switch to EVs, we not only help them manage rising fuel costs but also protect the environment,” George said.

Today, I took part in the #EVBazaar2025, hosted by @zomato and @letsblinkit at the NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru. The initiative brought together key stakeholders from across the EV ecosystem—including vehicle manufacturers, rental operators, charging infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/LVZqhlUQgy — KJ George (@thekjgeorge) September 8, 2025

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Karnataka has been proactive in creating an enabling ecosystem for EV adoption. Financial support for EV buyers, incentives for manufacturers, and strategic investment in charging infrastructure are all part of this vision,” he said.

He also called on private companies to collaborate with the government in promoting EV adoption.

On the occasion, George emphasised the need for a robust charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. “Range anxiety remains a challenge for EV adoption. Both fixed charging stations and swappable battery models are critical to building confidence among delivery partners,” he said.

The EV Bazaar showcased leading two-wheeler EV manufacturers including Hero Motocorp, TVS Motors, Bajaj, Bounce Infinity, Ampere, Motovolt Mobility and BGauss. Over 18 EV companies offered test drives and interactive demonstrations. Financial services like Stride Green and charging infrastructure providers Kazam and Indofast Energy also participated.











