Abhinav Kashyap revealed how Arbaaz and Salman Khan had reservations about Malaika Arora’s iconic Munni Badnaam Hui performance in Dabangg.

Superstar Salman Khan’s film Dabangg is set to complete 15 years since its release. Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the movie featured Arbaaz Khan in a key role. At the same time, his then-wife Malaika Arora set the screen on fire with the superhit dance number Munni Badnaam Hui. Recently, director Abhinav Kashyap revealed that at the time, Arbaaz was uneasy about Malaika performing the item number, and Salman too had reservations about her outfit. He added that while the Khan brothers may appear liberal on the outside, they actually come from a conservative Muslim household.

Abhinav Kashyap reveals Arbaaz and Salman’s reservations

In an interview with Screen, Kashyap said, “Arbaaz wasn’t very happy with Malaika doing the song. He didn’t like the idea of his wife being called an item girl. Arbaaz and Salman, regardless of what they say publicly, are essentially very conservative Muslims. Malaika also had disagreements with Salman about her costume. He prefers women in his family to be dressed conservatively, so he was against her doing this item number.”

Malaika Arora was the perfect choice

Kashyap further explained that Malaika was already popular for chartbusters like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Hont Rasile. She wasn’t active in films, which made her appearance all the more special. “We wanted someone who could own the song completely, and Malaika was the perfect choice. She is a fantastic dancer, and people are always more curious to watch those who don’t appear often on screen,” he said.

Salman Khan insisted on joining the track

Interestingly, Salman Khan also decided to feature in the track. Kashyap recalled, “The song came out really well. When Salman heard it, he immediately wanted to be a part of it. Initially, the plan was that he would enter after the song, while Sonu Sood’s character was celebrating—something similar to how Amjad Khan enjoys in the Mehbooba song from Sholay. But Salman insisted that since it was the best song, he should be in it too. So, I gave him an earlier entry in the track.”

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s separation

On the personal front, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, who tied the knot in 1998, welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. However, after 18 years of marriage, they decided to part ways in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. Despite their separation, both continue to co-parent their son.

