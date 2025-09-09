Home

Deadly combination of these 2 weapon systems will make Pakistan plead to India, they are…

This pair can become a big challenge for Pakistan.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to further strengthen its capacity. If the ongoing negotiations with Russia for the Su-57E stealth fighter jet are successful, then it can become the most dangerous pair in South Asia, along with the S-400 Triumph air defence system. This pair can become a big challenge for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

S-400 Triumf: India’s Sudarshan Chakra

India has purchased 5 S-400 Triumf systems from Russia, three of which have been deployed. This system can prevent air attacks up to 400 km. It can track and destroy aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Its features include:

Long range: Can see enemy aircraft-missiles up to 600 km. It can destroy up to 400 km.

Multi-target: Can track 300 targets simultaneously and destroy 36.

Mobile system: It can be moved quickly from one place to another, making it difficult for the enemy to track and target.

India has deployed S-400 Triumf systems on the borders of Pakistan and China, such as in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. With this, Pakistan’s F-16, JF-17 and new J-10CE aircraft can be tracked and destroyed before they enter the Indian border. S-400 has been named Sudarshan Chakra in India.

Su-57E: Fifth-generation stealth fighter jet

Su-57E is Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. If India buys it, it can become the most powerful weapon of the IAF. Its features include…

Stealth technology: Its radar cross-section is low, that is, enemy radars cannot easily detect it. It can enter enemy territory and attack without getting caught.

Long Range Weapons: It can carry air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.

Super Manoeuvrability: It is fast and agile, which makes it perform better in war.

Advanced Sensors: Its sensors and network-centric systems can work in conjunction with other weapons of the IAF.

What makes S-400 and Su-57E pair dangerous?

S-400 and Su-57E together give India unmatched strength in defence and attack.

S-400 protects India’s skies from enemy aircraft, drones and missiles. It can destroy Pakistani aircraft even before they come near the Indian border. Its high reach brings many Pakistani airbases within its strike range. PAF planes can be caught as soon as they take off from bases like Sargodha and Kamra.

Su-57E, being a stealth fighter, can enter Pakistan’s territory without being detected. It can accurately attack PAF’s planes, bases or other targets. Its weapons can strike at long distances, causing PAF to suffer losses before it can respond.

