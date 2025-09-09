Home

OTT releases this week: From Kiss and Die to Charlie Sheen – 10 must-watch Hollywood movies, series, and documentaries you cant miss

This week, Netflix brings a mix of thrillers, comedies, dramas, and sports documentaries to keep viewers glued to their screens.

This week on Netflix promises something for every binge-watcher. From gripping suspense dramas and crime thrillers to family comedies and live sports, viewers can expect a mix of Hindi, South Indian, and international content. Between September 8 and 14, Netflix Originals and fan-favourite films and series will keep you glued to your screens.

1. Dr. Seuss’ Red Fish Blue Fish (Season 1): Netflix Original

Release Date: September 8

Dive into a whimsical world with vibrant visuals and playful storytelling. This series is perfect for viewers looking for a creative, animated escape.

2. All Mothers Killers (Season 2): Netflix Original

Release Date: September 8

This gripping thriller returns with new twists, exploring crime, deception, and emotional chaos.

3. Daddy’s Home (2015)

Release Date: September 9

A hilarious family comedy that delivers laughs while exploring the chaos of blended families.

4. Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

Release Date: September 9

The fun continues with more antics, surprises, and heartwarming moments between dads and kids.

5. Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You: Netflix Original

Release Date: September 9

A suspense-filled drama following a mysterious journey with unexpected emotional twists.

6. Kiss and Die: Netflix Original

Release Date: September 9

A dark thriller that combines crime, romance, and shocking revelations to keep viewers hooked.

7. Charlie Sheen (2025): Netflix Original

Release Date: September 10

A docu-series exploring the life of the controversial actor, featuring behind-the-scenes stories and untold drama.

8. Bombshell (2019)

Release Date: September 10

Based on true events, this drama dives into the high-stakes world of media and corporate scandals.

9. Wolf King (Season 2): Netflix Original

Release Date: September 11

The second season continues the story of a mysterious crime world with intense action and suspense.

10. Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Live Sports

Release Date: September 13

A live boxing spectacle you cannot miss. High-octane action and adrenaline make it the week’s biggest sports event on Netflix.

This week’s Netflix lineup offers variety, from animated series and comedies to thrillers, dramas, and live sports. Whether you want to laugh, get scared, or witness a live boxing match, Netflix ensures there’s content for every mood.

