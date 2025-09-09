Home

Entertainment

Meet actor who gave 13 blockbusters in 5 years, ruled Bollywood, beat Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna in stardom, his name is…

Bollywood’s “He-Man,” carved his place with unmatched versatility, delivering one blockbuster after another and ruling the silver screen for decades.

Bollywood witnessed the rise of a powerhouse hero in the 1960s, and that star was Dharmendra. Known as the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema, he impressed audiences with his charming persona, striking screen presence, and ability to adapt to any role. The year 1966 proved to be a turning point in his career. Films like Phool Aur Patthar became instant blockbusters, establishing him as one of the industry’s leading stars. Along with hits like Aaya Din Bahar, Mamta, Devar, Anupama, and Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Dharmendra quickly became the go-to hero for box-office success.

What made Dharmendra the ultimate hit machine?

From the late 60s to the 70s, Dharmendra’s career soared as he became synonymous with success. With his captivating performances alongside leading ladies such as Hema Malini, Mumtaz, and Zeenat Aman, he delivered films that resonated with audiences. In the 1970s, films like Jeevan Mrityu, Sharafat, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, Kab Kyun Aur Kahaan, and Aadmi Aur Insaan showcased his versatility and cemented his stardom.

Major career milestones

The year 1972 brought two career-defining films: Seeta Aur Geeta and Raja Jani. These hits marked a turning point, solidifying Dharmendra’s status as a superstar. Films like Samadhi and Do Chor continued his streak of success. His on-screen chemistry with Hema Malini, especially in hits like Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Lofer, and Kahani Kismat Ki, became legendary. Even Jheel Ke Us Paar and Keemat further added to his string of successes.

The unstoppable force of the 1980s

By the mid-1980s, Dharmendra’s star power was unmatched. His 1987 film Hukumat showcased how audiences flocked to theatres, often selling out tickets before release. Despite strong contemporaries like Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra’s charisma, energy, and consistent hits ensured his dominance in Bollywood.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Legacy of a superstar

Dharmendra’s ability to deliver consecutive blockbusters over decades speaks volumes about his dedication, versatility, and connection with the audience. From action-packed dramas to romantic hits, he became the actor every filmmaker wanted, proving that a perfect combination of talent, charm, and screen presence can withstand the test of time.

Highlights:

Dharmendra’s 1966 Phool Aur Patthar kick-started his journey as a box-office powerhouse. Films like Seeta Aur Geeta and Raja Jani marked major turning points in his career. Even amidst rivals like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra maintained an unmatched stardom throughout the 70s and 80s.











