Akshay Kumar, who celebrates his 58th birthday on September 9, has built a career that blends discipline, superstardom, and generosity, making him one of Bollywood’s most admired figures.

Born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia in 1967 in Old Delhi, Akshay Kumar’s story is one of grit and determination. Long before becoming a superstar, he moved to Bangkok, where he worked as a waiter and chef to make ends meet. On his return to Mumbai, he taught martial arts while searching for opportunities in films.

Akshay Kumar charging Rs 90 crore per film!

His first acting role came with the 1992 film Deedar, for which he was paid just Rs 5,000. Decades later, that struggling newcomer is now among India’s highest-paid stars, reportedly charging over Rs 90 crore per film.

Akshay Kumar’s film career

Akshay has worked in over 150 films across various genres, including action, comedy, drama, and socially relevant cinema. His “Khiladi” series solidified his reputation as an action star, and his ability to strike a balance between commercial success and meaningful storytelling has earned him a loyal fan base.

Akshay Kumar’s net worth

Over the years, Akshay has built a fortune worth more than Rs 2,500 crore. His wealth comes not only from films but also from endorsements, start-up investments, real estate holdings such as sea-facing duplexes and overseas villas, luxury cars, and even a private jet.

What makes Akshay Kumar’s lifestyle different?

Despite his stardom, Akshay is known for his strict discipline. He wakes up at 4 am every day, practices martial arts, yoga and meditation, and follows a carefully balanced diet. He has often said, “I have never missed a sunrise in my life.”

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Akshay avoids late-night parties. He also revealed recently, “Somwaar ko main poora fasting krta hu, full day fast, like Sunday is the last meal and after that, Monday is a full day fast till Tuesday morning.” His commitment to fitness has earned him comparisons with Jackie Chan, as he often performs his own stunts.

How does Akshay Kumar give back to society?

Philanthropy is at the core of Akshay’s identity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund. He has also extended financial support to soldiers’ families, drought-hit farmers, and acid-attack survivors.

More recently, he pledged Rs 5 crore towards Punjab flood relief, calling it “sewa, not donation.” He was instrumental in the Bharat Ke Veer initiative, which supports families of martyred soldiers, and has contributed to insurance schemes for stunt artists.

Beyond donations, Akshay has actively participated in civic causes like cleaning Juhu Beach after Ganesh immersions. His contributions, often made without publicity, highlight his belief that true wealth lies in service.

Akshay Kumar’s personal life

In 2001, Akshay married Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Twinkle has transitioned from acting to becoming a best-selling author, columnist and interior designer. Together, they are parents to two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

As he turns 58, Akshay shows no signs of slowing down. Reports suggest he will mark his birthday by announcing his 200th film, an achievement that cements his place in the history of Indian cinema.

