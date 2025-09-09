Home

Entertainment

Baaghi 4 cast fees: Sanjay Dutt paid less than lead Tiger Shroff; Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu charged Rs…

Here’s how much Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu charged for Baaghi 4. Have a look!

Baaghi 4 cast fees: Sanjay Dutt paid less than lead Tiger Shroff; Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu charged Rs…

Baaghi 4, the fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise, hit the silver screens on September 5. The film, helmed by A. Harsha, opened to moderate reviews from masses and critics. While some felt that it is Tiger Shroff’s career best, others shared that the storyline is quite weak. Amid this, the fees of the cast has been disclosed. Let’s take a look!

Who is the highest-paid actor in Baaghi 4 star cast?

According to a report by Asianet News, Tiger Shroff charged a staggering fee of Rs 20 crore for his role in the action-packed drama. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt, who portrayed the role of antagonist in the film, charged Rs 5.5 crore. Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa were paid Rs 1 crore each. Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva, who were seen in pivotal roles, took Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively.

Apart from Shroff, Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, Sudesh Lehri and more.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 will stream on Amazon Prime Video- as revealed in the poster- which is Tiger Shroff-starrer’s official streaming partner. To note, neither the makers nor the streaming platform has officially confirmed Baaghi 4’s OTT release. Until then, you catch Baaghi on Zee5, and Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 on JioHotstar.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 promises a gritty, high-octane action thriller with emotional depth, taking Shroff’s character into undiscovered territory.

Story Highlights

Reportedly, lead star Tiger Shroff charged a staggering fee of Rs 20 crore for his role Baaghi 4 Sanjay Dutt , who portrayed the role of antagonist in the film, charged Rs 5.5 crore . Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa were paid Rs 1 crore each











