Sanju Samson out of India Playing 11 in Asia Cup 2025 opener vs UAE? WATCH captain Suryakumar Yadavs viral reply on RR skipper

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is unlikely to feature in Team India’s playing 11 against UAE in their opening match of Asia Cup 2025.

Sanju Samson (right) and Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left). (Photo: IANS)

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament will get underway in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening but defending champions Team India will open their campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday. The two sides will face off in match No. 2 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The biggest question on every Indian cricket fan’s mind is about the playing 11 for the match against UAE and skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to reveal his cards just yet. There has been plenty of speculation that Rajasthan Royals skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson can be benched with vice-captain Shubman Gill taking the opener’s slot and Royal Challengers Bengaluru stumper Jitesh Sharma being preferred behind the stumps.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav was immediately put under the spotlight and asked about Sanju Samson’s position in the playing 11 for the match against UAE.

“Sir, I will message you the Playing XI,” Suryakumar Yadav replied when asked about Samson’s place in the side in the captain’s press conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

“We are actually taking really good care of him. And don’t worry. We will make the right decision tomorrow,” the Indian captain added.

WATCH Suryakumar Yadav reply about Sanju Samson’s place in Playing 11…

SKY on Sanju Samson in playing XI👇 “Don’t worry about Sanju. We will take care of that.” Sanju isn’t just the best WK for India in T20Is, he’s also the best WK-batter among all WKs in the Asia Cup. Yet, his place in India’s XI is still in doubt feels absolutely absurd to me😤 pic.twitter.com/U2GTe7T8Os — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) September 9, 2025

Sanju Samson has made three T20I centuries in this calendar year, including back-to-back hundreds. He has scored 861 runs in 42 matches with a strike-rate of over 152 in this format.

However, most of these runs have come up the order and with Gill returning to the line-up and partnering world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma at the top, Samson has fallen back in the pecking order behind Jitesh Sharma – a specialist finisher.

‘No lack of aggression in India vs Pakistan match’

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 match is set to take place in Dubai this Sunday. It is the first match between the arch-rivals after India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ in reply to deadly Pahalgam Terrorist attack earlier this year.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revealed that the teams will not hold back on their aggression. “Temper? Sir, aggression is always there on the field when we take the field. And without aggression, I don’t think you can play this sport. And I’m sure, I’m very excited to take the field on the front foot,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Pakistan skipper Salman agreed with his Indian counterpart. “Well, you don’t need to say anything to any player. Because everyone is individually very different. If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that. When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive,” Salman said.

‘Kisne bola’: Suryakumar Yadav on being title favourites

Team India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having won the title in ODI format in 2023 and they are also the reigning T20 world champions. But Suryakumar Yadav chose to play down the claim that they are ‘title favourites’ in the Asia Cup 2025 edition.

“Kisne Bola? (Who said that). I haven’t heard it. But you have played in this format and you know how your preparations are. If your preparations are good, then you will be very confident when you take the field. We are playing T20 as a team after a long time,” Suryakumar Yadav said.











