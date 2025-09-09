Home

Sediqullah Atal’s 73 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s fiery fifty help Afghanistan beat Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 opener

New Delhi: In the first match, Afghanistan trounced Hong Kong by 94 runs. Afghanistan won the toss and batted first, posting a strong 188/6, while the Hong Kong team could only manage 94 runs in 20 overs. The match was a complete demonstration of the superiority of the Afghan team.

Afghanistan’s powerful batting an bowling order

The batting order, led by captain Rashid Khan, got off to a great start. Sediqullah Atal made an unbeaten 73, including 4 fours and 6 sixes—with an excellent strike rate (140.38). Ibrahim Zadran (14) and Gulbadin Naib (33) also contributed in the middle order.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s blazing knock

Azmatullah Omarzai played a game-changing knock, scoring 53 runs off just 21 balls, including 5 sixes and 2 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 252.38. His quickfire innings turned the momentum completely in Afghanistan’s favour and helped them post a daunting total. This knock is already being regarded as one of the fastest and most impactful fifties in T20I cricket for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s bowling performance

Afghanistan bowlers flagged off strongly in the Hong Kong innings. Fazalhaq Farooqi took the early crucial wickets, while Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan bowled vigorously. In his early career, Azmatullah Omarzai set Afghanistan’s record by notching a quick half-century—it proved decisive for the team.

Hong Kong’s flame of bravery extinguished

The Hong Kong debut was stagnant as Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath were dismissed early. Babar Hayat struggled for a while, but eventually the team was bowled out for just 94 runs.

Impact of pitch and weather on play

Abu Dhabi’s pitch helped both batsmen and bowlers—initially the fast bowlers got the bounce, later the batsmen scored runs. The strong score in the first innings makes a strong impression on this pitch.

Outstanding batting: Sediqullah Atal’s unbeaten 73, which gave the team a strong start. Record-breaking performance: Azmatullah Omarzai set a new record by scoring the fastest T20I fifty. Key bowlers: Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan took valuable wickets to keep the team in control. Overall dominance: Afghanistan clearly beat Hong Kong in all aspects of the field.











