A role once meant for Sharmila Tagore slipped out of her hands due to pregnancy, only to turn Asha Parekh into a superstar with a Filmfare Award win.

Bollywood has always witnessed a cycle of entries and exits, where opportunities slip from one star and land into another’s lap. Even legendary actors have not remained untouched by such moments. One such case was with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, once considered a guarantee of box office success.

In the early 1970s, she was the first choice for Shakti Samanta’s cult film Kati Patang. According to IMDb reports, the director had envisioned her alongside superstar Rajesh Khanna in this emotional drama. However, when news of her pregnancy reached the makers, they made the difficult decision to drop her from the project.

How did Asha Parekh become the face of the film?

With Sharmila out of the picture, the role was offered to Asha Parekh. At first, Asha was reluctant to take on the part. Reports suggest that she initially refused, but the director and producers persuaded her repeatedly until she finally agreed.

This decision turned out to be career-defining. Released in 1971, Kati Patang became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Not only did it cement Asha Parekh’s place as one of the leading ladies of the era, but it also brought her critical acclaim. For her powerful performance, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress, a milestone achievement in her career.

What made Kati Patang a classic?

Kati Patang remains a celebrated classic of Hindi cinema. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the film explored themes of love, betrayal, sacrifice, and redemption. With Rajesh Khanna’s magnetic screen presence and Asha Parekh’s nuanced performance, the movie struck a chord with audiences across India.

The film’s songs, such as “Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai” and “Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai”, became evergreen hits, still cherished by music lovers today. The chemistry between Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, paired with a gripping storyline, made the movie unforgettable.

For both stars, Kati Patang marked an important milestone: it added to Rajesh Khanna’s golden run of superhits and gave Asha Parekh one of her most memorable roles. Ironically, the film that slipped away from Sharmila Tagore’s career became the one that elevated Asha’s stardom to new heights.

