Home

Entertainment

This 2 hour 30 minute crime thriller is trending on Netflix, has 7.5 IMDb rating, will leave you scratching your head, lead actors are…, film is…

This film is a gripping crime thriller currently trending on Netflix, blending emotional depth with mind-bending twists. Can you guess which film we are talking about?

The South film industry has always been known for its strong stories and unique treatments. This time too, they have released a similar film, which starts with a normal road trip, but as the story progresses, it enters the world of a psychological thriller. Let us tell you about this film.

Name of the movie

The name of the film is “Mareesaan”. This film was released on Netflix on 22 August 2025. It is directed by Sudhish Shankar. Its story revolves around a petty thief named Dhaya (Fahadh Faasil) and an Alzheimer’s patient named Velayudham (Vadivelu). How the meeting of the two changes their lives is the real magic of the film.

Why watch Mareesaan?

“Mareesaan” has an impressive rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb. Comedy King Vadivelu has surprised everyone this time in a serious role. His acting as an Alzheimer’s patient overshadows even Fahadh Faasil in many places. The film starts a bit slow, but as soon as the twists come after the interval, the film turns from a road trip to a crime thriller.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Where to watch on OTT?

“Mareesaan” is available on Netflix in five languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam). All you need is a Netflix subscription, and the film is in front of you.

Box Office

The film did business of around Rs 7.25 crore in theatres. That means the film did well at the box office, but it is getting a tremendous response on OTT.

Story Highlight

Maareesan, a 2-hour-30-minute South crime thriller, is now streaming on Netflix in five languages.

Directed by Sudhish Shankar, the film stars Fahadh Faasil as a petty thief and Vadivelu in a surprising serious role as an Alzheimer’s patient.

The story begins as a simple road trip but later unfolds into a gripping psychological thriller with unexpected twists.

With a 7.5/10 IMDb rating, the film is receiving huge appreciation on OTT after collecting Rs 7.25 crore at the box office.











