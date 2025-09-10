Home

Sunjay Kapur Karisma Kapoor Rs 30,000 crore property dispute: 10 key takeaways from Delhi HC hearing

The Delhi HC is hearing a Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battle involving Sunjay Kapur’s children, Karisma Kapoor, and his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur.

New Delhi: There has been a dispute going on for the last few days over the Rs 30000 crore business empire of late Sunjay Kapur (Sunjay Kapoor Will Case), ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and a famous businessman. Now, a new twist has come in this battle of succession. In fact, documents filed in the Delhi High Court indicate an unexpected relationship between Sunjay Kapur and his ex-wife, actress Karisma Kapoor.

10 key takeaways from Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 asset hearing

The case revolves around Sunjay Kapur’s property worth around Rs30,000 crore. Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, filed a civil lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. They alleged that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, tried to forge their father’s will. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married from 2003 to 2016. At the time of his death, Sunjay’s legally wedded wife was Priya Sachdev Kapur. Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also been dragged into the case. Rani Kapur has been made “defendant no. 3” as a Class 1 heir of her late son. Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani Kapur, said the real fight is between Karisma and Priya. The dispute largely hinges on whether a valid will exists or not. While impacted, Rani Kapur will file her response in court; her legal stance remains unchanged.

