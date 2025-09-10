10 key takeaways from Delhi HC hearing
The Delhi HC is hearing a Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battle involving Sunjay Kapur’s children, Karisma Kapoor, and his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur.
New Delhi: There has been a dispute going on for the last few days over the Rs 30000 crore business empire of late Sunjay Kapur (Sunjay Kapoor Will Case), ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and a famous businessman. Now, a new twist has come in this battle of succession. In fact, documents filed in the Delhi High Court indicate an unexpected relationship between Sunjay Kapur and his ex-wife, actress Karisma Kapoor.
- The case revolves around Sunjay Kapur’s property worth around Rs30,000 crore.
- Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, filed a civil lawsuit in the Delhi High Court.
- They alleged that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, tried to forge their father’s will.
- Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married from 2003 to 2016.
- At the time of his death, Sunjay’s legally wedded wife was Priya Sachdev Kapur.
- Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also been dragged into the case.
- Rani Kapur has been made “defendant no. 3” as a Class 1 heir of her late son.
- Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani Kapur, said the real fight is between Karisma and Priya.
- The dispute largely hinges on whether a valid will exists or not.
- While impacted, Rani Kapur will file her response in court; her legal stance remains unchanged.
