Abhay Deol makes shocking revelation on not having children, opens up on childhood in Deol family: When you grow up…

Abhay Deol, known for his unconventional choices in films and life, recently explained why he doesn’t want children and shared memories of growing up in the Deol household.

Abhay Deol has never been the kind of actor to follow a set path. While his cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol carved a niche for themselves in action-packed roles, Abhay walked a completely different lane, taking on offbeat and content-driven films. Now, in his personal life too, he has made a decision that reflects his individuality.

In a candid conversation on the YouTube channel Jai Madan, Lady of Fortune, Abhay revealed why he does not want to become a parent. He said, “I don’t want kids. If I had to settle down, I would adopt children instead of having them myself because I look at the world and think Why should I bring a child into it?”

He further explained, “I am happy, but the earth cannot be burdened with such a growing population, so I try not to add any more population to it.”

Was it about responsibility or something more?

When asked if avoiding responsibility was the reason behind his choice, Abhay offered an honest response. “If I had a child, I could have been more controlling and possessive than I actually am. I could have lost my easy-going and relaxed attitude, I could have always been tense, protective and possessive.”

He added that his own childhood shaped this concern. “We were very overprotective growing up, and I might have passed on that to my child as well.”

What was it like growing up in the Deol family?

Abhay also opened up about his childhood experiences, growing up in a joint family of some of Hindi cinema’s biggest names: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

He said, “Initially, it never felt like someone was a star at home; they were like papa, uncle, bhaiya to us. When you grow up, you realise that we are different.”

Abhay recalled how the family name often changed the way people treated him. “We are not like normal people because wherever we go, we are recognised. Our surname is recognised, and you are kind of recognised because in school, if someone was a fan of my family, the teachers would treat us specially. But when someone is not a fan, and they think your family is not good, they create problems in your way. You always have to be cautious, knowing whether this person will treat me well or badly. People already have their own opinion about us.”

What’s next for Abhay Deol?

On the work front, Abhay was last seen in Jungle Cry (2022). He will soon return to the big screen with Bun Tikki, a project that stars veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman alongside him.

