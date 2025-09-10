Home

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi bring back wit, drama to the courtroom, Saurabh Shukla steals the show- watch

The much-awaited trailer of Jolly LLB 3 brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face-to-face in a battle to prove who the real Jolly is, promising a rollercoaster of wit, humour, and drama.

The courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 has been one of the most-awaited films of the year, and its trailer, unveiled today, has only doubled the excitement. With Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi returning to the franchise, audiences are in for a fresh round of courtroom drama, comedy, and societal commentary, elements that have defined the series since its debut.

The film promises more than just laughs. While the bickering between Akshay and Arshad keeps the humour alive, the trailer also hints at deeper, socially relevant themes, a hallmark of the Jolly LLB franchise.

Jolly LLB 3: Trailer out

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in a heated clash, both insisting that they are the true Jolly. Their constant back-and-forth in court not only entertains but also creates chaos, much to the frustration of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, played once again by Saurabh Shukla.

Akshay’s character finds himself stuck on the wrong side of a tricky case, while Arshad uses his wit and sharpness to outplay him in the courtroom. The exchanges are equal parts hilarious and intense, keeping the courtroom packed with tension and laughter.

As with the earlier films, Jolly LLB 3 doesn’t just stick to comedy. The story delves into complex issues of justice, law, and morality, reflecting the challenges of India’s legal system, but always layered with humour and satire.

Jolly LLB 3: Watch trailer here

Where was the trailer launched?

In a unique promotional move, the trailer was launched in two different cities to match the film’s playful rivalry. Akshay Kumar unveiled it in Kanpur, while Arshad Warsi released it in Meerut. This dual launch cleverly mirrors the tug-of-war between the two “Jollys” and has created even more curiosity among fans.

Jolly LLB 3: Star cast

The ensemble cast adds weight to the film’s narrative. Saurabh Shukla reprises his much-loved role as the exasperated judge, while Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao return as strong supporting characters. Gajraj Rao joins the franchise as the antagonist, bringing intensity to the courtroom drama. Seema Biswas is seen in an emotional role as a grieving mother, adding depth and emotion, while Ram Kapoor makes a special cameo appearance.

Jolly LLB 3: Release date

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release in theatres on September 19, 2025. The trailer has already raised expectations sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi battle it out in the courtroom, supported by a strong cast and a gripping storyline.

Highlights:

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi face off as rival Jollys in Jolly LLB 3. The trailer mixes humour, satire, and courtroom drama with social commentary. The film releases on September 19, 2025, with a star-studded ensemble cast.











