Dhanashree Verma shares empowering message for women after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, says, You can still pick…

Dhanashree Verma has been in news very often recently after getting divorced to India’s star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She is currently a part of reality show ‘Rise and Shine’ were she shared empowering message for women.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal

New Delhi: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, and ended their marriage in 2025. The couple filed a joint petition in the Bandra family court in February, seeking divorce by mutual consent. Both Chahal and Dhanashree requested the court to remove the mandatory six-month waiting period, hoping to complete all formalities before the start of IPL 2025 so that Chahal could fully concentrate on the tournament.

Dhanashree has been in news recently

Meanwhile, Dhanashree has been in news more often recently, as she has taken on more projects. She is currently part of the reality show ‘Rise and Fall’. In one of the recent episodes, Verma shares empowering message she wishes to convey to women after her divorce.

During a conversation with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and journalist Nayandeep, who explained that he had approached her for an interview because the show features different women in each episode. Responding to this, Verma said, “Main agar thore bhi logo ko inspire kar du na ki itna sab hone ke baad bhi I am strong aur mai phir bhi kaam kar rahi hoon. Maine mera kaam nahin roka hai.

Dhanashree shared empowering message for women on the show ‘Rise and Fall’

“Mai wahi kar rahi hu, infact aur bhi jyada mehnat karke kar rahi hu. (If I can inspire even a few people that even after all this, I am strong and I am still working. I haven’t stopped working. I am still doing the same thing. In fact, I am working even harder.)”

“Uska impact aisa ho ki mai inspire karu baki saari women ko ki nahi boss, you can still pick yourselves up. Aap fir bhi aage badh sakte ho. In fact, aap aur bhi tezi se aage sakte ho. (Its impact should be such that I inspire all the other women that no boss you can still pick yourself up. You can still move ahead. In fact, you can move ahead even faster),”

Dhanashree indirectly responded to Chahal wearing sugar daddy T-shirt

On the show, Dhanashree indirectly criticized Chahal as she said that when two people have been married, even after a divorce, it remains their responsibility to respect each other. Her statement looked like she indirectly replied to Chahal’s remarks on Raj Shamani’s podcast, where he explained the reason behind wearing a T-shirt that read, “Be your own sugar daddy.”

Story Highlight

