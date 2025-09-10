From Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur to Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan, here’s how much alimony they paid

Home

Entertainment

Most Expensive Bollywood Divorces: From Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur to Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan, heres how much alimony they paid

From Hrithik Roshan’s Rs 380 crore payout to Karisma Kapoor’s Rs 70 crore settlement, Bollywood divorces often come with jaw-dropping alimony amounts. Here are the most expensive alimony in Bollywood.

Bollywood marriages are always in the news. It is said that relationships made in this glamorous world sometimes turn out to be immature. However, in today’s era, people’s opinion about divorce is changing. Living in a pure relationship like marriage without love is not considered right in today’s era. Issues like divorce are handled very maturely in Bollywood. There are many celebs who, even after separation, still meet each other and spend time together.

Most expensive divorce in Bollywood

These days, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s family is in the news. After the death of Karisma’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor, both the children of the actress have approached the court demanding a share in their father’s property worth Rs 30 thousand crores. They have also accused stepmother Priya Kapoor of committing fraud in their father’s property. Hearing on this matter has also started.

When it comes to alimony, there are many such couples in Bollywood whose alimony amount after divorce will surprise you. Let us tell you about 6 such couples.

Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan

After 13 years of marriage, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne decided to separate because they felt they were not happy with each other. The news of their divorce shocked everyone. Hrithik has given a huge amount of Rs 380 crore to Sussanne in alimony.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai in 2003, which was a high-profile wedding. However, their marriage was troubled from the start. By 2014, they officially separated and in 2016, after a long court battle, the couple finalised their divorce. Sanjay gave Karisma an alimony of Rs 70 crore.

Saif Ali Khan Amrita Singh

Amrita and Saif’s marriage lasted only 13 years, and then they got divorced by mutual consent in 2004. After the divorce, Saif promised to give Amrita an alimony of Rs 5 crore and Rs 1 lakh every month till son Ibrahim turns 18.

Aamir Khan Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002. According to media reports, after the divorce, Aamir Khan had to pay Rs 50 crore as alimony to his first wife Reena Dutta. Reena was Aamir’s first wife. After this, Aamir married Kiran Rao. However, Aamir divorced Kiran as well.

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan

Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017. According to reports, Malaika had demanded Rs 10 crore as alimony after the divorce and she was not going to agree to anything less than that. But Arbaaz gave Malaika Rs 15 crore as alimony.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani got divorced in the year 2017, and after this Adhuna got a luxury flat and a big luxury car in alimony. Both have two daughters, Shakya and Akira. After the divorce, Adhuna got the custody of the children. Farhan married actress Shibani Dandekar after Adhuna.

Story Highlights

Bollywood divorces often make headlines, with alimony amounts that leave fans surprised. Hrithik Roshan reportedly gave Rs 380 crore to Sussanne Khan, one of the costliest settlements. Karisma Kapoor received Rs 70 crore from Sunjay Kapur, while Saif Ali Khan promised Amrita Singh Rs 5 crore plus monthly support. Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, and Farhan Akhtar also paid huge alimony, showing how celebrity separations involve massive financial settlements.











