Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Kunickaa Sadanand for dragging Tanya Mittal’s mother in the latest episode. Read what she said inside.

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan lashes out at Kunickaa Sadanand for dragging Tanya Mittal’s mother ‘Hope being 61…’

Every year, Bigg Boss entertains the audience with a new season of drama, controversies, and personal clashes, and this season is now less. Aired for around three weeks, Season 19 has already been giving the audience some spicy and juicy controversies. In the latest episode, we saw how things turned ugly when the remarks turned personal in the game.

In a nomination task, the contestants were supposed to distract each other from the game; however, what started as a task soon turned into an ugly spat after Kunickaa Sadanand made shocking comments involving Tanya Mittal’s mother, leaving viewers, contestants, and even former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan outraged.

Kunickaa’s personal remarks on Tanya leave her crying.

In the nomination task, housemates were supposed to count for 19 minutes while distracting each other. However, Kunickaa made this task personal by going off track and making personal remarks on Tanya, questioning her upbringing and even dragging her mother into the middle. This left Tanya breaking down into tears; moreover, the housemate and actor Gaurav Khanna had to step in between to calm Tanya and called out Kunickaa for going too far.

Netizens react.

This incident not only made the housemates question Kunicikaa but also sparked major backlash on social media. Bigg Boss fans expressed anger and questioned Kunickaa’s behaviour. While one commented, “Shame on you, #KunickaaSadanand went on, “and that was totally wrong!” Gaurav took the right stand for her.” Another viewer wrote, “I don’t like Tanya, but Kunika, you’re wrong over here.”

Other reactions included, “Kunickaa, let me tell you one thing: if you keep on going to someone’s mother again and again, it will only look bad on you!!! You, too, had a family, and yet you keep on going on Tanya’s Mother!!! Shameful.” Another user lashed out, “Kunikaa got wings after Salman praised her. Wrong is wrong no matter how much you struggled or aged.”

Gauahar Khan criticises Kunickaa Sadanand.

However, besides fans and avid viewers, Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss season 7, also took to social media and publicly criticized Kunickaa’s behaviour. Gauahar tweeted, “Khud ke maa hone ki duhai dena, bahar ki baat mat karo n all that, n to actually state things about someone else’s mother so easily, is shocking. # Double standards much!!! #bb19 Hope being 61 still makes you eligible for criticism. Woh expect karo jo aap offer kar sakte hain warna na karo (expect what you can offer, otherwise don’t do it).”

This incident has created a major buzz online, and while most people are questioning Kunickaa for crossing the line, others are defending Kunickaa’s strategy as part of the game. With Gauahar Khan’s strong words adding fuel to the fire, this controversy is likely to dominate Bigg Boss 19 discussions for days to come.

