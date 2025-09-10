



New Delhi: Team India had a flying start as Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat UAE by 9 wickets in their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

What happened in the match?

Kuldeep Yadav’s artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener here on Wednesday.

Kuldeep didn’t show any signs of rustiness as India dismissed the home team for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs and then cantered home in just 4.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16 balls) continued his blazing run in the company of best friend Shubman Gill (20 not out off nine), who also looked in ominous touch on his return to T20 cricket.





