Home

Entertainment

Meet actress who made debut at 10 with Amitabh Bachchan, became a mother at 17, later lived every mothers worst nightmare, her name is…

Veteran actress, once a popular star of the 70s, faced personal heartbreak when she lost her daughter after years of illness and family disputes.

The lives of cinema stars often remain under public scrutiny, no matter how much they try to guard their privacy. One such star, Moushumi Chatterjee, who rose to fame in the 1970s with memorable films, enjoyed a flourishing career but endured unbearable grief in her personal life.

Moushumi became a household name after starring alongside leading men of her era such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Manoj Kumar. Her performances in films like Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (with Manoj Kumar), Anuraag (with Vinod Mehra), and Benam and Manzil (with Amitabh Bachchan) cemented her position as a sought-after actress. She had first appeared on screen at just 10 years of age in the Bengali film Balika Badhu. Her beauty and natural talent soon made her one of Bollywood’s favourite leading ladies.

How early did Moushumi marry?

Despite her flourishing career, Moushumi’s personal life took a traditional turn. At just 15, while still in Class 10, she married Jayant Mukherjee, son of renowned singer-actor Hemant Kumar. At 17, she became a mother, and a few years later, she gave birth to her second daughter. The couple named their daughters Payal and Megha.

Even after marriage, she continued acting and balanced her film career with family responsibilities.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What happened to her daughter Payal?

While Moushumi avoided the controversies that often surrounded Bollywood stars, tragedy struck her family in 2018. Her elder daughter, Payal, who had married a businessman, had been battling Type 1 diabetes for years. She had slipped into a coma and remained in that state for nearly three years.

In 2018, Moushumi filed a petition in court seeking to be appointed as Payal’s guardian. She alleged that she was being prevented from meeting her daughter and was deeply worried about her deteriorating health.

Recalling those difficult days, Moushumi once revealed, “There came a time when I could no longer bear to see my daughter suffer. I prayed to God for her peaceful death. My daughter was beautiful, but the pain she endured was unbearable. I prayed because I couldn’t watch her go through so much agony anymore.”

Sadly, in 2019, Payal passed away.

Why could Moushumi not see her daughter one last time?

The tragedy became even more painful when Moushumi could not even see her daughter’s face for the last time. Due to a bitter family dispute, her in-laws performed the funeral, leaving Moushumi heartbroken.

She accused her son-in-law and his family of denying her the right to see Payal before the last rites. Moushumi further claimed that Payal’s in-laws had refused to cover her medical expenses, which left the hospital bills unpaid. As a result, Payal’s body was reportedly kept in the morgue until the dues were settled.

Speaking about her loss, Moushumi said that she had to fight even for the right to bring her daughter’s body back, and the scars of that experience remain with her family to this day.

A life of stardom and sorrow

Moushumi Chatterjee’s life story reflects both the dazzling glamour of Bollywood and the deep personal struggles that many stars silently endure. While she will always be remembered as a talented actress who gave Indian cinema some timeless performances, her journey as a mother who faced unimaginable grief continues to move people even today.

Highlights:

Moushumi Chatterjee’s elder daughter Payal battled Type-1 diabetes and remained in a coma for three years. The actress prayed for her daughter’s peaceful death, unable to see her suffering. A family dispute prevented her from seeing Payal one last time before the funeral.











