My parents were making losses…

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the richest men in the world, has not only been an exceptional actor but also a devoted father, husband, and hardworking businessman. In 2013, he ventured into the business world. At that time, SRK mentioned the late Ratan Tata, one of the greatest industrialists, as a source of inspiration. Khan admired him not just as a businessman, but also for the kind of person he was.

The Secrets Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Successful Business Journey

In an interview with Forbes India, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Whenever I get a chance, I go and spend time with R.K. Krishnakumar of Tata Sons. I really like the way he speaks, the way he thinks, just look at what he has built. I also sit with Mr. K.V. Kamath and talk about ICICI. I see a very nice, simple, and down-to-earth person in him, but his vision is extraordinary. His business approach is truly commendable. He thinks about everything. I find it very inspiring.”

Khan further said, “They (Ambani, Birla, Tata) know that I’m interested in businesses that go beyond just making profits. When I met them, they were also at a stage in life where they were thinking along similar lines. My father was a businessman, and my mother was a businesswoman, though they ran their business at a loss. But I still remember the enthusiasm with which they worked. Their motivation was never to buy a big house. That made me realize – if the purpose behind earning money is right, then the business itself becomes meaningful.”

Shah Rukh also spoke about Ratan Tata’s Nano car. The actor said, “You should have passion. You should be a businessman like Walt Disney. Azim Premji is like that. Ratan Tata is also like him. These are truly great individuals. I’m too small to comment on them, but I understand why they do business. I know that the Nano was launched with a very noble idea. Whether it succeeds or not, I don’t know. But the intention behind creating it was very clear. The reason you do business shouldn’t just be business—it should come from passion. It should be personal.”

Shah Rukh Khan learnt this from Ratan Tata

Shah Rukh Khan shared how he incorporates all these learnings into his work. He said, “Whatever business I started, I did it because I wanted to pursue things that I wasn’t getting at the time. I’ve taken huge risks, and I’ve succeeded in many of them. For example, after the release of Baazigar, everyone told me my career was over. Even my closest well-wishers said, ‘You can’t become a hero again after killing a woman on screen.’ But it actually worked in my favour. In the long run, everything is sustainable, if you stick to it.”











