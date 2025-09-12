PM Modi responds to President Trump’s positive post on India-US trade negotiations, says ‘Will work together to secure…’
India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.