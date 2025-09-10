Real Story behind Suryakumar Yadav-Salman Agha handshake during Asia Cup 2025 capatin’s press conference

Home

He wanted to go backside…: Real Story behind Suryakumar Yadav-Salman Agha handshake during Asia Cup 2025 capatins press conference

During the Asia Cup 2025 captain’s press conference, a handshake between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha took the internet by storm and grabbed much of the attention.

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha during Asia Cup 2025 captain’s press conference

New Delhi: The Asia Cup has always been a very thrilling tournament as fan gets to witness much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match. With the two nations sharing a tense political history, engage in very few bilateral sporting events in recent years,

While every interaction between the players comes under close scrutiny. During the Asia Cup 2025 captains press conference, a brief handshake between India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha grabbed much of the attention.

Asia Cup 2025 captain’s press conference was charged with curiosity

The atmosphere was charged with curiosity as journalists from across the subcontinent gathered. “A big number of journalists arrived, mostly from India. Very few from Pakistan, many more from Bangladesh than from Pakistan, very few from Sri Lanka as well,” Ruturaj Borkakoty said, who was present at the venue

“I saw a very cordial press conference, actually,” Borkakoty observed. “I really don’t think that we should make too much out of it because there was a very brief moment after that press conference was over, as the captains were leaving the stage, and Surya was trying to get to the backside of the conference room, and when Salman Agha shook his hands.”

Handshake between Suryakumar Yadav-Salman Ali Agha took the internet by storm

The handshake between the two skippers took the internet by storm after the short clip got viral on social media. Speculation grew that it a gesture of soft diplomacy, or did it hint at tension between the two captains? However, Borkakoty was quick to clear the air.

“It was a very cordial, very brief, fleeting moment. They were not like exchanging. I don’t think they really had a nice chat normally that captains do or the players do when they meet at events like this. I didn’t see that.”

Captains just showed professionalism

As the leaders of their respective nations on the international stage, the captains just showed professionalism. “No matter what the situation is of the two countries, you are actually playing an international event. And if you’re playing an international event and if you are attending a press conference, an official press conference, and you have to be at your best, even while representing India, and same for the Pakistan captain, and same for every captain representing their countries.”

Escalating political tensions back home has turned every India-Pakistan interaction into a talking point, even a simple handshake grabbed headlines. However, as Borkakoty noted, it was just an act of basic sportsmanship.

“I saw videos of it as well, and I have heard about the reactions from people on social media, and I’m quite surprised, actually, at what else you were expecting to do. I mean you are meeting a player that you are going to play and captain of the opposition team in a few days’ time.”

