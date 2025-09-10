Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari’s ugly fight turns physical, they fought over…

Home

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwaris ugly fight turns physical, they fought over…

With the new season of Bigg Boss stirring drama and controversy, this season is already living up to its reputation for shocking turns and twists. With its already fun contestants and nomination task, the show took drama and entertainment to new heights with its unexpected wild card entries. However, in a brief time, the show saw one of its explosive moments when Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari locked horns inside the house.

Shehbaz and Mridul Tiwari get into a physical fight?

As per the updates, Shehbaz, who is Shehnaaz Gill’s brother and the first wild card entry of this Bigg Boss season, got into an ugly spat with contestant Mridul Tiwari over a bed issue. However, what started as a brief disagreement quickly turned into a heated conversation as both housemates didn’t back down. Soon their fight turned more intense.

As per a popular live update, it said “#Exclusive!! A big fight happened between #ShehbaazBadesha & #MridulTiwari over the bed issue… 😳😳

During the fight, abusive language was used, and it even turned physical. #BiggBoss19”

Will they be punished or evicted by Bigg Boss?

This update left fans and viewers stunned, as physical fights have always been against the Bigg Boss’s rules. Even in the previous season, many contestants have been warned and even evicted for their violent behaviour. Now, fans are questioning whether Bigg Boss will punish Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari for breaking the rules.

As soon as Shehbaz entered the house, viewers were highly hopeful to witness a new flair of entertainment and electric energy in the house. In fact, many people were reminded of his sister Shehnaaz Gill’s memorable stint on the show. However, this sudden fight has put him in the spotlight for a completely different reason. Mridul, too, who was slowly making his mark, is now at the center of this heated controversy.

This incident has further made things more intense inside Bigg Boss 19. Now, whether strict actions will be taken against these two for getting into a physical fight, or it will settle down, is something that still remains to be seen.

