The film released on 10th September 2010, not only revived single-screen theatres but also gave Bollywood its most iconic cop. Can you guess which film we are talking about?

It was the year 2010, on 10th September, when Salman Khan’s film released and completely changed Bhaijaan’s image. After a long time, long queues were seen outside single-screen theatres. This film breathed new life into dying single screens. The audience loved the story, and Salman Khan’s character touched the hearts of fans. The entire country started dancing to the film’s music, and even today, the image of Chulbul Pandey remains fresh in people’s minds. By now, you must have guessed—we are talking about Dabangg.

Superstar’s Oath

Salman Khan once said: “If the audience touches their mobile phones 10 minutes after the film starts, I will leave the industry.” Dabangg hit theatres 15 years ago on this day. Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the original director’s cut was reportedly four hours long. Salman then handed over the editing to David Dhawan, who cut it down to two hours and six minutes. The film went on to become a huge hit upon release.

Budget and Earnings of Dabangg

When Dabangg released, no one expected it to turn into such a nationwide craze. Produced by Arbaaz Khan, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Sonu Sood. Made on a budget of around ₹41 crore, the film earned ₹221 crore at the box office, making it a blockbuster.

What Made Chulbul Pandey Special?

What made Salman Khan’s character, Chulbul Pandey, memorable was not just his police uniform or witty dialogues but the unique swag Salman brought to the role. Policemen had been shown in Bollywood films before, but never like this. Salman redefined the image of a police officer—an entertainer who fought for justice with humor, action, and charm. He was neither a preachy moral hero nor just an action star—he was a complete entertainer who connected with the common man. Not to forget, Dabangg also marked the first time Salman appeared on screen with a moustache.

