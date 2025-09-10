Home

United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Match No 2 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch UAE vs IND Asia Cup 2025 Group A T20I match in India online and on TV channel

UAE vs IND Asia Cup 2025 match no 2 LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will begin defence of their title with their Group A clash against United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will face UAE in a Group A match of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday. (Source: X)

T20 world champions Team India will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 with a clash against host United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. It will be the first Group A match with also includes Pakistan and Oman.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side have been training in Dubai for almost a week now but the summer heat will not be easy to deal with against the home side. India will like to prepare themselves well and identify the chinks in their armour ahead of explosive clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday.

All eyes will be on India’s playing 11 with Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube set to get the nod with the fresh grass on the Dubai surface as well as the pace-friendly conditions here. The Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is controversially set to be dropped with Shubman Gill returning to the side as the vice-captain in the tournament.

Gill will partner the current world No. 1 T20I batter and his Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma. The world No. 2 batter – Tilak Varma – will be batting at the No. 3 position ahead of captain Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

There will also be a close fight between Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav for the lead spinner’s position in the playing 11. UAE, on the other hand, will be led by explosive opening batter Muhammad Waseem.

Alishan Sharafu will return to the opener’s position with captain Waseem. Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid and Haider Ali will lead the bowling attack with former Punjab cricketer Simranjeet Singh set to return to playing 11 as well.

India and UAE have only faced each other once in the T20I format in Asia Cup back in 2016 and the Indians won by nine wickets back then.

Before we take on the World again, let’s conquer Asia 💪 India’s campaign starts today and we are absolutely ready to defend our crown 🏆#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/LfvfwzdjeM — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2025

Here are all the details about United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2…

When is United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 going to take place?

The United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 will take place on Wednesday, September 10.

Where is United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 going to take place?

The United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 start?

The United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 will begin at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 on TV in India?

The United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil & Telugu), Sony Max SD & HD, Sony Pix SD & HD channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 in India?

The United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

United Arab Emirates vs India Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 2 Predicted 11

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Jawadullah/Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube/Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy











