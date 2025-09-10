Home

England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ENG vs SA 1st T20I match in India online and on TV channel

ENG vs SA 1st T20I match LIVE: Harry Brook’s England will look to bounce back from their ODI series loss and take revenge in the T20 series against Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the first game at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday.

England’s Jacob Bethell scored his maiden ODI century in the third ODI vs SA last week. (Source: X)

England cricket team will look to put the ODI series loss against South Africa behind them and start off the three-match T20I series against the Proteas with a win in the first game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday evening. The home side under captain Harry Brook will have a few new personnel starting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt at the top.

Salt won the IPL 2025 title with Virat Kohli’s RCB earlier this year and he will open the batting with Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. In-form star Jacob Bethell, who scored his maiden ODI ton in the third ODI against South Africa last week, will be coming into bat at No. 3 in the batting order.

Big-hitter Tom Banton and Will Jacks are usually openers for their domestic sides but are slated to come in at No. 6 and 7 – giving the Englishmen plenty of fire power in the game. All-rounder Sam Curran has also been recalled to the T20 set-up after his impressive performances in the Hundred.

South Africa, meanwhile, have suffered a big blow with veteran batter David Miller ruled out of the series due to injury he suffered in the Hundred. But they will get a big boost with the return of Punjab Kings all-rounder Marco Jansen for the first time after the World Test Championships final, where he injured his thumb.

Big-hitting Donovan Ferreira and Lhuan-dre Pretorius will be the big additions to the South African line-up for the T20I series. South Africans have won four of their last five T20I matches against England, including wins in the 2021 and 2024 T20 World Cups.

Ready to roll in Cardiff! 👊 pic.twitter.com/MiO1kmBmi5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2025

Here are all the details about England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match…

When is England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match going to take place?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match will take place on Wednesday, September 10.

Where is England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match going to take place?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time will England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match start?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match will begin at 11pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030pm.

Where can I watch England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match in India?

The England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLIV and FanCode website and app.

England vs South Africa 2025 1st T20I match Playing 11

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickleton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi











