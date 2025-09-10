



$TON now live on three leading digital asset platforms serving U.S. and global retail investors

Listings expand availability of $TON beyond institutions, enabling mainstream adoption

News follows TON Strategy Company’s own momentum, including its $558M PIPE and up to $250M buyback program launch

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) (the “Company”), a digital asset treasury company committed to holding Toncoin ($TON), today celebrated the launch of $TON trading on Gemini, Robinhood, and Zengo. The listings expand access to one of the top 25 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

“Today marks an important moment for the TON ecosystem, with $TON now more accessible to millions of investors through three widely used platforms,” said Manuel Stotz, Executive Chairman of TON Strategy Company. “These listings serve as a powerful indicator of the growing recognition of $TON’s utility and relevance – and reinforces our conviction as a contributor to network stability. I expect increased access to $TON will drive greater usage, attract new users and increase the utility of the blockchain.”

$TON is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a Layer-1 blockchain exclusively integrated into Telegram, where it powers payments, digital property, and decentralized applications across a platform with more than 1 billion monthly active users.

“These listings are further evidence of the ecosystem’s broadening adoption, which we believe strengthens the value proposition for TON Strategy Company as the first and largest public company dedicated to $TON,” Mr. Stotz added. “We believe they show that $TON is solidifying its position in the mainstream, with broader availability on platforms used by everyday investors. It’s a signal of growing confidence in the network’s utility, from payments and apps to a billion-user social platform.”

TON Strategy Company became the first publicly traded treasury vehicle dedicated to $TON following the completion of a $558 million private placement. The Company executes its mission of steadily expanding exposure to $TON and contributing to the TON ecosystem through disciplined capital allocation, permanent balance-sheet capital, and staking of $TON.

Today’s listings of $TON follows recent milestones for TON Strategy Company. These include:

Accumulation of $780 million in treasury assets 1

Approval and launch of an up to $250 million stock buyback program, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. appointed as buyback agent

Publication of the Company’s first Chairman’s Message, setting goals to surpass 5% of TON supply (in treasury holdings), expand staking revenues, and pursue tokenization of its own stock

“Each of these developments signals the growing momentum of TON Strategy Company,” said Veronika Kapustina, CEO of the Company. “At the same time, today’s listings are an important milestone for $TON, expanding access and adoption across mainstream platforms – a positive outcome for the entire ecosystem.”

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of Toncoin ($TON) for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising transactions, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON treasury, stake $TON, and to support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram’s billion-user platform.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the development of the TON ecosystem, use of $TON, the Company’s strategy and the Company’s goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, but are not limited to: risks related to Toncoin and the digital asset industry; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its share repurchase program, its broader capital allocation strategy, and other business initiatives; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

1Treasury assets calculated as the sum of the aggregate market price of the Company’s $TON holdings plus the Company’s cash on hand; $780 million figure is calculated as of August 20, 2025, 9pm ET using the CoinMarketCap price for $TON of $3.28

