



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Jogbani–Patna Vande Bharat Express and the Jogbani–Erode Weekly Express via video conferencing during his visit to Bihar’s Purnia on September 15. According to the reports, the inauguration ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express will take place at Forbesganj station, while the inauguration of the Jogbani–Erode train will be held at Jogbani station.

On Tuesday, Shashank Shekhar, Divisional Operations Manager of Katihar Railway Division, and Sangeeta Meena, Divisional Commercial Manager, inspected Forbesganj station to review the preparations for the inauguration. RPF Commandant Sandeep Kumar, RPF Inspector Shoaib Alam Khan, local in-charge Umesh Prasad Singh, Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, CMI Raja Kumar, IOW Vikas Kumar, Station Manager Manoj Jha, along with DRUCC members Bachhraj Rakhecha, Vinod Sarawgi, Rakesh Roshan, Chandan Bhagat, and a large number of railway officials and employees were present on the occasion.

Here are some of the key details:

The inauguration ceremony will be organised at the southern end of Platform No. 1 of the railway station.

It was informed that the Vande Bharat Express will have a total of eight coaches and the train will depart from Jogbani at 3:30 AM and leave Forbesganj at 3:45 AM.

This train will travel via Araria, Purnia, Saharsa, and Samastipur to Danapur.

The Jogbani–Erode train will depart from Jogbani at 3:15 AM on Sunday.

In the future, it may be operated on a daily basis.

On the other hand, after Forbesganj received a halt for the Vande Bharat, there has been great excitement among the locals.

The Railway Passengers’ Association and the Chamber of Commerce have described it as a historic achievement.

Railway officials also informed that DEMU trains will soon be converted into MEMU rakes and new train services will be started on the Araria–Thakurganj route.





