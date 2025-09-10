Home

Bigg Boss 19: Who is Tanya Mittals ex-boyfriend? Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Sehalpura, Shehbaz Badesha digs into her love life

Who is Tanya Mittal’s ex-boyfriend, Sarpanch of Sehalpura. In a recent conversation with Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal with a shayari revealed her rumoured lover is a vidhayak.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 has created a stir as soon as it started. Every day, there is a heated debate inside the house. But Tanya remains the hot topic of the show. Tanya Mittal remains in the headlines due to her statements. Now, due to the statements of her ex-boyfriend, she has come into the headlines more. A video of her ex-boyfriend is going viral on social media, in which he has made many revelations about Tanya.

Tanya Mittal opens up about her rumoured ‘vidhayak’ love to Shehbaz

It all began when Shehbaz Badesha started digging into Tanya Mittal’s personal life. While the two got along, Shehbaz asked, “Kitne boyfriends thei?” To this, Tanya replied, “two.” Later, he asked her, “Tum kese unke yaado mai sher aur shayari kar rahe ho? Kuch toh hai!” He instantly notices Tanya smilin,g which further leads to Tanya’s sher, “Puri duniya ne kaha tha voh mere layak nahi hai, par kese batau tumhe Shehbaz, poore desh mai uske jesa koi vidhayak nahi hai.”

Shehbaz instantly figures out that her rumoured love life is a ‘vidhayak’ i.e. politician. He says, “Vidhayak hai vidhayak. Ek na ek din voh tumhe paayega, tum toh uski zingadi mai ajaogi par voh vote mai haarjayega.”

Who is Tanya’s ex-boyfriend?

Balraj Singh is a famous social media influencer and politician from Uttar Pradesh. He is currently the Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Sehalpura. His fan following on social media is also no less. He has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, while he has more than 82,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Before coming to Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal and Balraj Singh were reportedly in a relationship. However, now both have separated and Balraj has also made serious allegations against Tanya. Balraj called Tanya fake. Along with this, he said that Tanya makes false claims about her lifestyle and personality. He said, “I do not make friends with fake people. Tanya makes relationships only for her own benefit and when her work is done, she ignores people.”

