After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan files plea in Delhi High Court to seeking to protect his personality rights

After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan files plea in Delhi High Court for…

After his wife Aishwarya Rai knocked on the door of the Delhi High Court, her husband Abhishek Bachchan also moved the High Court.

A day after Bollywood’s one of the most celebrated actresses, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court over the misuse of her images tampered with by AI, it is now her husband Abhishek Bachchan who has also moved to the Delhi High Court seeking to protect his personality rights.

Abhishek Bachchan Moves to Delhi High Court After Aishwarya Rai

As per media reports, Junior Bachchan has filed a petition against a website called Tee Shop, which makes T-shirts featuring B-town celebs’ faces. The actor argued that his persona, including his images, was being used without authorization. He further expressed concern that people could be misled or defrauded through fake online identities of public figures.

In his plea, Abhishek sought an injunction to block the website and other similar websites. He also urged the court to take action and take down all related links from the internet through platforms like Google and YouTube.

Seasoned lawyers like Ameet Naik and Pravin Anand of Anand and Naik have filed the suit on behalf of Abhishek Bachchan.

Other Bollywood Celebs Who Approached Delhi High Court

This is not the first time an actor has gone to the Delhi High Court to protect their personality rights, including likeness and voice. Before Abhishek, it was his father Amitabh Bachchan, and other actors like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and others.

Meanwhile, in an earlier statement, Ameet Naik said that the Delhi High Court delivered “landmark orders” in the personality rights cases for celebrities.

“Taking down the infringing URLs is the right step with credit to Mr. Pravin Anand. We must protect our clients in this era of evolving technology and digital media,” he further said.

