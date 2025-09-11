COURAGE TAKES CENTER STAGE AS HRITHIK ROSHAN FRONTS MOUNTAIN DEW®’S NEW 400ML PET PACK AT ₹20

Mountain Dew®️, PepsiCo India’s bold and fearless beverage brand, has announced the launch of its new 400 ml PET pack at just ₹20. With this disruptive launch, Mountain Dew® expands its price-pack architecture to deliver greater value and accessibility, while staying true to its iconic philosophy of “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai.” The brand continues to inspire fans to embrace courage and thrill with every sip.

To mark this launch, Mountain Dew® has unveiled a high-octane TVC campaign featuring celebrity brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The adrenaline-fuelled film showcases Hrithik in a gripping outdoor adventure as he confronts a daunting natural obstacle. With suspense building, he faces fear head-on and takes the leap—once again proving that “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai.” The film highlights Hrithik’s fearless persona, while bringing alive Mountain Dew®’s philosophy of courage and triumph, spotlighting the brand’s bold new 400 ml at ₹20/- offering.

Speaking about the campaign, Hrithik Roshan said: “Fear is something we all face, but it’s courage that defines us. The latest Mountain Dew campaign reiterates the power of embracing courage and taking that leap of faith. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that inspires millions with its philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai.’ Now, with the new ₹20 400ml pack, Mountain Dew makes that experience even more accessible.”

Commenting on the launch, Akankshaa Dalal, Category Head, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said: “At Mountain Dew, our philosophy has always been to inspire people to embrace challenges head-on. The launch of our ₹20, 400ml PET pack is another step in making the Dew experience more accessible, while staying true to our bold identity. Backed by consumer insights, this innovation delivers greater value without compromise, and our new campaign with Hrithik Roshan perfectly captures the essence of courage and triumph that defines Mountain Dew.”

The new Mountain Dew®️ TVC will be amplified through a robust 360-degree campaign spanning television, digital, outdoor, and social media. Mountain Dew®️ is available in single-serve and multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets, as well as e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms. The portfolio includes formats such as 400ml at ₹20, 1.25L at ₹50, and 2.25L/2L at ₹90—offering consumers multiple value-led choices without compromising on the trusted experience the brand is known for.