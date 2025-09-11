Home

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh to lend his voice in a Rs 125 crore film? Its not Bollywood or Punjabi film, movie is…

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to lend his voice for a special song in the much-awaited film. You will be surprised to know the film is neither Bollywood or a Punjabi film.

Hombale Films’ film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is one of the most-awaited films of this year. It is undoubtedly the biggest pan-India film, which the audience is eagerly waiting for. Ever since the announcement of this film, discussions have been in full swing. Amidst the growing excitement about the film, another interesting update has come out, according to which famous singer Diljit Dosanjh is going to lend his voice to a song in the film.

Diljit Dosanjh’s vocals to be a part of the Kantara franchise?

The discussion about ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is increasing with each passing day. In such a situation, exciting news has come out that a song of famous Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will be included in this film, the recording of which will take place tomorrow at YRF Studios, Andheri, Mumbai. This is another significant collaboration, which will significantly enhance the film’s grandeur.

Cultural Collaboration

This collaboration of the makers with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is a special collaboration, because through this two big cultural icons are coming together. On one hand, ‘Kantara’ has presented the culture of India to the world in a strong way from its roots, while on the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh has kept the Indian culture alive by taking it to the global platform through his songs. In this way, both of them together have made India’s name famous all over the world.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Kantara: Chapter 1

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is one of the most ambitious films from Hombale Films. Its creative team includes music director B. Ajanish Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Bangalan, who have played a key role in shaping the film’s powerful visuals and emotional narrative.

Interesting facts about Kantara Chapter 1

Moreover, Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned to take the legacy of this 2022 blockbuster film forward. The makers have roped in national and international specialists for a massive war sequence for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ that involves over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 people. The sequence was shot over a period of 45-50 days across an entire city spread across 25 acres of rugged terrain, making it one of the largest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Story Highlights

Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the most-awaited pan-India films of the year. Famous singer Diljit Dosanjh will record a special song for the film tomorrow at YRF Studios, Mumbai. The film combines India’s cultural roots with Diljit’s global reach, making it a powerful collaboration. Makers have shot a massive war sequence with over 500 fighters and 3,000 people, making it one of the largest in Indian cinema history.











