Icertis today introduced Vera, a smarter AI for contracts that delivers contract intelligence enterprises can trust. Powered by one of the largest repositories of contract data in the world, Icertis Vera reflects the true intent of agreements with unmatched accuracy through deep contextual understanding of the business relationships captured in contracts. Icertis Vera enriches every contract interaction through Vera Copilot, Vera Agents, and applications including Vera Analytics.

Icertis transforms static contracts into strategic enterprise advantage. The launch of Icertis Vera marks the next inflection point in maximizing the value of contracts through AI-powered insights and agentic automation, differentiating Icertis AI in the market in three fundamental ways.

Vera is built on Icertis expertise in enterprise contracts and driven by data that represents millions of customer, supplier, and partner relationships spanning industries and geographies. This data gives Vera the context it needs to comprehend complex contract dynamics and nuances – such as the compound risk across multiple related clauses or cascading obligations in a supply chain – to better understand user questions and construct more accurate answers.

Vera and the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform seamlessly integrate contract data into core enterprise systems, empowering AI to action the full intention of agreements. Vera ensures all obligations are tracked and commitments are fulfilled, optimizing performance at scale to drive more strategic outcomes.

Vera provides the security and reliability enterprises need to use AI with confidence. More than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis and its ethics-driven approach to safeguard the data captured in their contracts.

“In the age of AI, trust comes at a premium. Vera, derived from veritas, is AI our customers can trust to carry out the full intention of their contracts better than any other AI in the market,” said Anand Subbaraman, CEO of Icertis. “Icertis Vera uniquely harnesses knowledge gained from our position as the contract intelligence platform of choice for the world’s largest enterprises. With customer confidentiality and data privacy at the forefront, we created AI expressly for contracts that better understands the underlying purpose of your agreements and the relationships that they govern.”

Vera Analytics: The First AI Application Powered by Vera

Nearly 80 percent of business leaders find it difficult to determine which AI investments will have the biggest impact on their business. To address this challenge head-on with the opportunity to realize immediate ROI, Icertis has also launched Vera Analytics – an AI application that is operational from day one to accelerate time to value with actionable contract intelligence at enterprise scale.

Vera Analytics is designed to uncover revenue leakage and identify savings hidden in contracts by pinpointing opportunities like volume discounts, pass through costs, and price adjustments that the business is entitled to. With Vera Analytics, contracts can be transformed into datasets, positioning enterprises to claim lost margins and better control costs by ensuring contract commitments are fulfilled.

Vera Agents Scale Resources, Safeguard Trust

More than half of C-suite executives believe AI agents will negotiate customer or supplier deals on behalf of their business within the next year, and an additional 34 percent anticipate this shift in the next 1 – 3 years. Icertis is bringing this reality to life with Vera Agents that correctly apply a company’s playbook at the negotiation table, while also maximizing the value of contracts long after the ink dries.

Vera Agents act as autonomous coworkers with adaptive learning capabilities that are grounded in the rules of business defined in contracts. They run proactively 24/7 to execute multi-step workflows and accelerate strategic outcomes with humans in the loop, enabling teams to scale resources and maximize efficiency – without compromising trust.

The first Vera Agents available to the market in Q3 2025 will include:

Vera Composer Agent to reduce contract drafting times from days to minutes. By instantly turning user inputs into review-ready contracts, this agent alleviates the legal team’s workload while maintaining consistency and minimizing risk.

to reduce contract drafting times from days to minutes. By instantly turning user inputs into review-ready contracts, this agent alleviates the legal team’s workload while maintaining consistency and minimizing risk. Vera Insights Agent to eliminate post-signature blind spots. With end-to-end visibility into risks and opportunities in contracts, this agent ensures compliance across complex supply chains and positions enterprises to make smarter business decisions.

to eliminate post-signature blind spots. With end-to-end visibility into risks and opportunities in contracts, this agent ensures compliance across complex supply chains and positions enterprises to make smarter business decisions. Vera Fulfillment Agent to protect customer relationships. By tracking commitments like service credits, implementation timelines, and feature delivery dates, this agent ensures promises to customers are kept as agreed to in contracts.

Accenture is the Flagship Customer for Vera Analytics

“Accenture is reinventing the way our legal teams work. As the flagship customer for Vera Analytics, we are harnessing trusted technology to boost our productivity and maximize contract value,” said Christina Demetriades, Group Operating Officer, Accenture Legal. “Together with Icertis, we’re also developing our own set of agents with Vera AI to accelerate legal transformation for clients and reimagine the future of contracting with agentic AI—empowering our clients to fully capture the value of their business relationships.”

Icertis is the enterprise standard for contract intelligence. With Vera at the core, Icertis transforms agentic AI into real business impact by ensuring contract performance, reinforcing long-term outcomes, and positioning enterprises to realize the full potential of their commercial agreements.

About Icertis

Icertis delivers AI-powered insights and agentic automation to transform static contracts into strategic enterprise advantage. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform revolutionizes how enterprises manage their customer, supplier, and partner relationships, enabling businesses to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full potential of millions of business relationships in more than 90 countries around the world.

