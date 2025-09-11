Indian Cricket legend breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, says…





New Delhi: Before the big match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has given a special message to the players of Team India. He said that the players should only focus on their game and performance and should not get distracted by any external situation. Kapil’s statement has come at a time when India and Pakistan are facing each other for the first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Why are there discussions on the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match?

Earlier this year, 26 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. After this, the Indian government launched a major military operation against Pakistan. This is the reason why discussions about this match between India and Pakistan are intense even outside the field. However, Kapil Dev believes that players should stay away from all these things.

What were Kapil Dev’s statements?

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kapil Dev said, “Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should just focus on playing – there’s no need to say anything else. Don’t make this a big issue. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs.”

Reacting to India’s win in the opener, Kapil Dev said, “The team is very good and has secured an impressive victory. We hope they bring the trophy home.”

Will there be an India vs Pakistan match?

The Indian government has already made it clear that no bilateral cricket series will be played with Pakistan. But both teams will face each other in multi-team competitions like the ICC or the Asian Cricket Council. T20 World Champion India has started its campaign in the Asia Cup in a great way. Team India defeated UAE by nine wickets on Wednesday and made its intentions clear.

