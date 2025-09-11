Meet Sunjay Kapur’s first wife Nandita Mahtani, Why she is not inheriting husband’s Rs 30k crore property battle?

Home

Meet Sunjay Kapurs first wife Nandita Mahtani, Why she is not inheriting husbands Rs 30k crore property battle?

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s death has triggered a Rs 30,000 crore property dispute, with Priya Sachdev in the battle while first wife Nandita Mahtani stays away. Here’s why

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12. His funeral was held in Delhi, where actress Karisma attended with her entire family. These days, there is a dispute going on regarding the share in Sunjay Kapur’s property. Priya Sachdev, who was Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor are allegedly fighting a dispute over who will inherit the property. Both are caught in this fight. However, his first wife is out of this confusion.

Sunjay Kapoor had three marriages

Sunjay Kapur had three marriages, and his first wife was Nandita Mahtani. Her name is being discussed a lot amidst the property dispute, because she has backed out of the battle for a share in the property. In such a situation, the question arises as to who she is and why she does not want even a penny from Sunjay Kapur.

Who is Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita Mahtani was born in a family of businessmen named Manu and Indu Mahtani. Nandita’s brother is a famous businessman. In the year 1998, she started her career as a fashion designer.

Talking about Nandita’s business, she tried her hand in business along with her sister Anu Hinduja. In fact, she tried her hand in business along with her sister Anu Hinduja when she launched her fashion label Ananya in 2000. Nandita’s sister Anu is married to businessman Sanjay Hinduja.

Why Nandita Mahtani is away from Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30k property dispute

Nandita Mahtani and Sunjay Kapur were married in the year 1996. After four years of marriage, the two separated in the year 2000. Nandita and Sunjay have no children. This is an important reason for Mahtani staying away from the Kapoor family feud, as she has nothing to do with their property.

Talking about Sunjay Kapur, he married Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003, three years after his marriage with Nandita Mahtani broke down. They have two children from this marriage, Samaira and Kian. Sunjay and Karisma got divorced in 2014. At that time, both of them made shocking allegations against each other.

