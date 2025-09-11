Home

Sunjay Kapur was helping Karisma and kids to get Portuguese citizenship, as per WhatsApp chat

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore property in the Delhi High Court. Court documents and WhatsApp chats have revealed conversations between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay. After their divorce, Sunjay was reportedly helping his second ex-wife.

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kian Kapoor, have submitted these documents to the court.

According to the documents presented in the case, Sunjay Kapoor was not only close to his children but also maintained a cordial relationship with his ex-wife Karisma. He was reportedly helping her obtain Portuguese citizenship.

As per an exclusive report by our partner website News18, the chats reveal that Sunjay had informed Karisma she would need to give up her Indian citizenship to get the passport, as dual citizenship is not permitted in India.

Given the seriousness of the matter, the court will now investigate these WhatsApp chats and documents.

After Mother and Sister, Sunjay Kapur’s Children Also Make Allegations

Following Sunjay Kapoor’s death, a dispute arose between his mother, Rani Kapoor, and his wife, Priya Sachdev, over his property. Now, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kian, have also approached the High Court regarding their father’s estate and have accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, of fraud. During the hearing held today, the court directed Priya Sachdev to submit complete details of Sunjay Kapur’s assets by October 9.

Serious allegations made against Priya Sachdev

In the petition, Karisma Kapoor’s children have claimed that neither their father, Sunjay Kapur, nor their stepmother, Priya Kapoor, or anyone else ever mentioned the existence of a will. They have alleged that Priya’s conduct strongly suggests that the so-called will has been fabricated by her. The complaint also names two of her associates — Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma.

Sunjay Kapur was close to children

According to the petition filed by Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, their relationship with their father remained strong until his sudden demise on June 12, 2025. They used to travel and vacation together. Moreover, they were regularly involved in both his professional and personal matters.

After Sunjay Kapoor’s death, he suddenly mentioned his will

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor’s children, informed the court that after the death of Sunjay, the children were initially told there was no will. However, during a later meeting, the sudden mention of a will raised suspicions. He further stated that when Karisma Kapoor requested a copy of the will, she was told that an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) would need to be signed first. After hearing this, the court has directed that a copy of the will be submitted.

Karisma Kapoor and Children Not Beneficiaries

According to Shraddha Suri, who executed the will, Karisma Kapoor and her children are not beneficiaries under it. Senior advocate Rajiv Nair, representing Priya Kapoor, stated that property worth approximately ₹1,900 crore has already been transferred to the children through a trust, and they are beneficiaries under that trust.











