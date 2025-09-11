Home

Sona Comstar Controversy: Sunjay Kapurs mother Rani Kapur enters legal battle, demands Rs 10000 crore

Rani Kapur has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging Late Sunjay Kapur’s will and claiming Rs 10,000 crore from his Rs 30,000 crore estate, alleging she was kept in the dark about key details.

The legal battle over the Rs 30,000 crore estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has intensified, with his mother, Rani Kapur, filing a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the validity of his will. She claims entitlement to Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets and alleges being excluded from crucial information regarding her son’s estate.

What allegations have been made by Rani Kapur?

Represented by senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, Rani Kapur asserts that she was kept uninformed about the contents of Sunjay’s will and was coerced into signing documents without full disclosure. She also alleges that significant transactions, including the sale of Rs 500 crore worth of shares to a Singapore-based company, occurred without her knowledge or consent. Gaggar emphasized that Rani Kapur sent multiple emails seeking information but received no response, raising concerns about transparency and potential misconduct.

The Delhi High Court has taken cognizance of the matter, directing all parties to submit detailed records of Sunjay Kapur’s assets as of June 12, 2025 (the date of his death.) This directive aims to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the estate’s composition and facilitate a fair resolution of the dispute.

More about the ongoing dispute

This development follows an earlier petition by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, who accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of forging Sunjay’s will to exclude them from inheritance. The children are seeking recognition as legal heirs and a one-fifth share of the estate, alleging that the will, revealed weeks after Sunjay’s death, suspiciously leaves the entire estate to Priya.

Rani Kapur has also expressed doubts about the circumstances surrounding her son’s sudden death during a polo match in the UK, describing it as “sudden and suspicious.” She has called for a thorough investigation, suggesting that the situation may involve foul play. Additionally, she has raised concerns about being denied access to company records and being excluded from significant decisions regarding Sona Comstar, the company co-founded by her late husband, Dr. Surinder Kapur.

Story Highlights

Rani Kapur has challenged Sunjay Kapur’s will in Delhi High Court, claiming her rightful share of Rs 10,000 crore from his Rs 30,000 crore estate.

Her lawyer alleges she was coerced into signing documents and kept uninformed about major transactions, including a Rs 500 crore share sale.

Karima Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have also filed a petition accusing Priya Sachdev Kapur of forging the will.

Rani Kapur has called her son’s sudden death during a polo match “suspicious” and is demanding a full investigation.

The ongoing legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken a dramatic turn, with his mother Rani Kapur stepping into the fray. With claims of forgery, suspicious death, and corporate secrecy, the case is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile inheritance disputes in recent times.











