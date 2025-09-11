These two diva are set to make wild card entry in Salman Khan’s reality show, they are…

Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: These two diva are set to make wild card entry in Salman Khans reality show, they are…

After Shebaz Badesha’s wild card entry, these two diva are set to spice up Bigg Boss 19 house. Know more about them.

In the controversial show Bigg Boss Season 19, when the TRP starts falling, the makers do something that increases the curiosity among the audience again. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha entered the Bigg Boss house. Now two more wild card contestants are going to come in the show.

Entry of these two beauties in Bigg Boss

The two new wild contestants who are going to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house are none other than Shikha Malhotra and Tia Kar. According to India Forums, Tia and Shikha are going to make a wild card entry in Salman Khan’s show. Shikha had also given a hint about her entry some time back. Tia has also confirmed her entry in the show through social media posts, but the makers have not made it official yet. Let’s see when they will come on the show.

Who is Shikha Malhotra?

Talking about Tia and Shikha, both are associated with the entertainment world. If you look at Shikha’s Instagram profile, she has been an actress, singer, performer and nursing officer. She is followed by 1 million people on Instagram. Tia is a singer and song writer. She has also been a part of Indian Idol.

Who is Tia Kar?

Tia Kar was born on 13 July 1990 in Mumbai. She was brought up in a musical family. Her father was a playback singer. She has also been a finalist of Indian Idol 5. She is the only artist selected to represent India in the Asian TV competition (Asian Wave) in Shanghai on 21 August 2012. Along with this, she is the only artist selected to represent India on the international stage. She has a good number of followers on social media.

Story Highlights

Shikha Malhotra and Tia Kar to enter Bigg Boss 19 as wild card contestants, aiming to boost the show’s TRPs. Shikha Malhotra is an actress, singer, performer and nursing officer, enjoys over 1 million followers on Instagram. Tia Kar is a singer-songwriter and Indian Idol 5 finalist, has also represented India on the international stage. Both hinted at their entry through social media posts, though makers are yet to make it official.











