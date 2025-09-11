Home

In a time ruled by high-budget OTT shows, a new Indian series, crafted by one of Indian cinema’s finest, sets a new standard with its rich storytelling and grand visuals set in pre-independence India.

In an era where high-budget productions dominate the OTT landscape, a new Indian web series has set a benchmark for grandeur and storytelling. This lavish period drama, set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, intricately weaves tales of love, power, and sacrifice, captivating audiences with its opulent visuals and compelling narrative.

Which series is this?

Here we are talking about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Released on May 1, 2024, on Netflix, this eight-episode series was produced with a staggering budget of Rs 200 crore, making it the most expensive Indian web series to date. Bhansali, known for his meticulous attention to detail, recreated the world of Heeramandi with elaborate sets, intricate costumes, and a powerful ensemble cast. The story delves into the lives of courtesans in Lahore’s Heeramandi district during the 1920s, highlighting their struggles and resilience amidst the socio-political upheavals of the time.

Who were in the star cast?

The cast includes Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah Badussha in pivotal roles. Their performances have been lauded for bringing depth and authenticity to the characters, further enhancing the series’ appeal.

How is Heeramandi so rich in technical aspects?

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stands out not just for its powerful storytelling but also for its extraordinary technical brilliance. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series took nearly 380 days to complete, and that long production timeline is clearly reflected in every frame. From the richly designed sets to the opulent costumes and intricate lighting, Heeramandi is a visual spectacle crafted with precision.

The grandeur of pre-independence Lahore was recreated from scratch on massive sets in Mumbai, built over acres of land. The detailing from the architecture to the chandeliers and embroidered fabrics was executed with perfection. Bhansali’s signature aesthetic is evident in the slow, dramatic camera movements, stylized color grading, and handcrafted art direction. The sound design and background score done himself by maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali also enhance the emotional tone of the narrative, blending classical music with modern techniques.

More about Heeramandi

Upon its release, Heeramandi garnered significant attention, amassing 4.5 million views in its first week and becoming Netflix’s most-viewed Indian series debut. It trended in 43 countries and secured the second spot among the most-watched non-English series globally during its debut week.

Heeramandi is not just a story about courtesans and politics, it's a visual poem that brings Sanjay Leela Bhansali's artistic vision to life.












